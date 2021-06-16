CONWAY, S.C. — 898 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester, including Zachary Ramsey, a Marine Science major from Caldwell.
Coastal Carolina University is a liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science.