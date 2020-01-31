The Raleigh County Substance Use Prevention Coalition, whose mission is to engage professionals and citizens of Raleigh County in the prevention of substance use and abuse, hosted its third free naloxone training session at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Wednesday.
In December the coalition held two trainings: one at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging on Dec. 12 and one at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Beckley on Dec. 16.
“We really wanted two trainings in December because the holidays are a high-risk time for overdoses,” shared Shane Pierce, manager of the Raleigh Playhouse and volunteer with the Prevention Coalition.
“Now that we are past the holidays, our goal is the same. We are still trying to get as many people trained as possible and get them talking about what it means to live in a community where an epidemic is happening. We are just trying to raise awareness and empathy. You just never know when someone might decide to go into recovery.”
In December the Beckley Human Rights Commission voted to support the coalition’s efforts in training community members in administering naloxone.
“One of the primary goals of the Human Rights Commission is to promote unity within the community,” shared chairperson Danielle Stewart. “We realize that there is a drug epidemic happening in our community and we feel that it is one of our roles to help in any way we can to provide services for that population.”
During the training events, which last approximately one hour, attendants are properly trained on how to administer naloxone, which is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.
“The training consists of watching a short video followed by a PowerPoint slide presentation that goes over the process of administering Narcan,” said Pierce.
He added that the training also informs attendants that if they ever need to administer the medicine, they will be protected by the Good Samaritan Law – which offers legal protection to individuals who give reasonable assistance to those who are, or whom they believe to be, injured, ill, in peril or otherwise incapacitated.
All three trainings have been presented by Dr. Robert Hayes of FMRS Health System, Inc. and, upon completion of the training, those who attended received their own naloxone kit so that they can be prepared if a need ever arises.
Pierce has been attending the coalition’s meetings for over two years and in November was nominated to fill a vacant seat on the commission. At the time, his appointment had not been voted on by the Beckley City Council.
When the city of Beckley recently took over the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre and hired Pierce as a city employee, he became ineligible to fill the seat.
While serving on the commission was something Pierce was passionate about, his position at the theater is another way he can help the coalition, specifically with their naloxone training.
“The theater is very accessible for events like this. Now that it is owned by the city, our fees for rentals and events are lower than ever before.”
He also shared that he will continue to attend the coalition’s meetings and help in any way that he can.
As far as the training, Pierce continues to put a focus on educating service and retail professionals on how to administer Narcan.
“That is just my focus, but others in the coalition focus on other things," Pierce said. "We just need an elevation of compassion throughout the community.”
In February the coalition will be hosting a fourth training that focuses on educating churches and church leaders. The session will also be free and open to the public.
Currently, the Raleigh County Substance Use Prevention Coalition has a list of local organizations that have chosen to support them in their journey for awareness.
These organizations include FMRS, the Beckley Human Rights Commission, the Downtown Beckley Business Association, Beckley Pride, Legal Aid of West Virginia and the New River Unitarian Universalist Church.
“We are always looking for more supporters,” Pierce stated. “There is no fiscal sponsorship. They just need to be willing to support us and attach their names to our cause.”
For more information visit the Raleigh County Substance Use Prevention Coalition’s Facebook page.