Gov. Jim Justice recommended the Coal Mountain water extension project for another $1.85 million Thursday. This time the funding will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Investment Program and will be awarded to the Wyoming County Commission for the $4.8 million project.
“We're excited about this,” Jason Mullins, commission president, said.
“We've had problems with that water system for years. And now the residents there will have a new, dependable water system.
“The system there now was built in the '30s and has served its purpose well.
“It's been a great week for Wyoming County – two awards in two days,” Mullins emphasized.
On Wednesday, the governor awarded a $1.5 million federal Community Development Block Grant for the project, which will replace the 1930s coal camp water system and serve 166 new customers, including seven commercial customers.
Extended from Campus, the project will also include the Big Cub Branch, Upper Sturgeon Branch and Road Branch areas.
The plan includes construction of two water tanks, two pressure reducing stations, along with putting 52,700 feet of 8-inch water line in the ground.
The project has several funding sources, according to Mike Goode, Wyoming County administrator, including a $1.4 million loan from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and $70,000 from the Wyoming County Commission.
The per customer cost is $28,825 for the project, according to Eric Combs, Region I Planning and Development Council.
The project will be served by the Logan County PSD.
The new water system will address the iron, sulfur and manganese issues with the current system, improving the quality of the water, Combs said previously.
The project was among a dozen statewide, totaling over $11.7 million in grants, recommended by the governor and West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch.
"These groups are focused on making life for West Virginians easier, and that is something I will always support," Justice said during a teleconference with representatives from the entities receiving the funding.
"I wish more than anything that I could give these grants away in person today, but I just want to say how proud I am of those committed to improving our great state."
"Distributing these funds to organizations who prioritize improving our state is something I truly enjoy doing," Gaunch said. "Some of the funds issued today will benefit small businesses that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The West Virginia Development Office administers the state’s ARC program, which is a partnership of federal, state, and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects.
Additional projects recommended for ARC funding include the following:
• Raleigh County Memorial Airport: $1.75 million to expand and improve 105 acres on an existing industrial park located at the airport to allow for further business expansion. The project includes EDA funding of $1.75 million and a combination of state and local funding totaling $4.86 million, for a total project cost of $8,362,480.
• City of Hinton: $1.55 million to address Combined Sewer Overflows and rehabilitate the city sewer system. Other funding includes a CDBG of $1.5 million and a DEP Clean Water Loan of $500,000. The project is ready to go and will benefit 1,235 existing customers.
• Wyoming County Economic Development Authority: $1.5 million to recapitalize an existing revolving loan fund. The funds would be limited to working capital only. Small businesses statewide would be eligible for loans.
• Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council: $1 million to recapitalize an existing revolving loan fund. Funds would be for working capital and business expansion. Small businesses statewide would be eligible for loans.
• Natural Capital Investment Fund: $1.5 million to recapitalize an existing revolving loan fund. Funds would be limited to working capital only. Small businesses statewide would be eligible for loans.
• New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: $750,000 to recapitalize an existing revolving loan fund. Funds would be for working capital and business expansion. Small businesses in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties only will be eligible.
• Woodlands Community Lenders: $750,000 to recapitalize an existing revolving loan fund. Funds would be for working capital and business expansion. Small businesses in Barbour, Grant, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties only will be eligible.
• Center for Rural Health Development: $500,000 to recapitalize an existing revolving loan fund. Funds would be for working capital and business expansion. Health care related businesses statewide would be eligible for loans.
• West Virginia Development Office: $250,000 to pay for staff to administer the ARC program in the state and operate the West Virginia Main Street and ON TRAC programs. All costs through the TA grant are split 50/50 between ARC and state funds.
• West Virginia Development Office: $250,000 to provide training and consultation services to small and medium-sized firms in West Virginia to increase their competitiveness. The project will address a unique need for which no other funding sources are available. The results of these services will be a greater number of companies that are increasing the range of their market and market share, and a commensurate increase in the number of jobs retained or created.