PINEVILLE – Awarded a $1.5 million federal Community Development Block Grant, the Coal Mountain water extension project will move forward, replacing a 1930s coal camp water system.
Gov. Jim Justice awarded the grant to the Wyoming County Commission Wednesday afternoon via teleconference, with Commissioners Jason Mullins, Sam Muscari Sr. and Randall Aliff, along with county Administrator Mike Goode, Emergency Services Director Dean Meadows, and Ravin Kenneda and John Davis, both of Coal Mountain, participating from the 911 center.
The water extension project includes construction of two water tanks, two pressure reducing stations, along with putting 52,700 feet of 8-inch water line in the ground.
The project has several funding sources for the $4.8 million plan that will bring water to 166 new customers, Goode explained.
That number will include seven commercial customers, according to the governor.
The per customer cost is $28,825 for the project, according to Eric Combs, Region I Planning and Development Council.
The project will be served by the Logan County PSD.
Extended from Campus, the extension project will also include the Big Cub Branch, Upper Sturgeon Branch, and Road Branch areas.
The new water system will address the iron, sulfur and manganese issues with the current system, improving the quality of the water, Combs said previously.
“We want to thank the governor, the county commission and Mike (Goode) for all they've done,” Kenneda emphasized.
“We've heard some good news today. We want to make sure we do all we can to help (this project).”
Both Kenneda and Davis have worked to keep the antiquated system running.
Davis said their parents had dealt with the same issues with the water system.
“The problems have persisted,” he said. “This is a step forward to bringing clean, good water to the community.”
The award was one of 17 grants, totaling $13,844,958 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding, earmarked for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects across the state, Justice said.
Ed Gaunch, West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary, said the projects will create hundreds of jobs during construction.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually.
The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages the funds.