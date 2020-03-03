One of the men charged in a criminal complaint for his alleged involvement in an altercation on the sidelines at a Greenbrier East-Woodrow Wilson girls basketball game last month entered a plea of not guilty in an initial court appearance Tuesday.
Donte Qusean Nabors, 24, of Beckley is charged with the misdemeanors of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Nabors is accused of leaving the stands during the ballgame at Spartan Gymnasium on Feb. 11 and aggressively approaching a State Police trooper who was attempting to de-escalate a confrontation between Nabors’ father, Eugene Nabors, and Steven Virgil Damon. In the complaint, the trooper in question reported observing Donte Nabors later “throwing a chair” in the gym and “overturning a water cooler located near the Woodrow Wilson bench.”
Following his initial court appearance Tuesday, which was handled privately in a conference room prior to the scheduled time of 2 p.m., Greenbrier County Magistrate Martha Fleshman released Nabors on a personal recognizance bond.
According to Fleshman, his case will be assigned to one of the county’s three magistrates, and that magistrate will schedule pre-trial and/or trial dates.
“It depends on the rotation who will get the case,” Fleshman said. “It could be me, or it could be one of the other magistrates.”
Both Steven Damon, 38, of Ronceverte and Eugene Nabors, 42, of Beckley also face misdemeanor charges related to the incident.
