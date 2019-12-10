fairmont — Pete Frates, the co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, passed away Monday at 34.
According to the ALS Association official blog, Frates had been an advocate for the organization and its cause since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2012. In 2014, he and two other individuals with ALS created the Ice Bucket Challenge.
“He was diagnosed in 2012 at the age of 27 and he challenged himself to become a leader and fight for a cure,” said Sara Hoten, ALS Association manager of care services based in Beckley. “It was him and another guy and they worked together and somehow came up with this Ice Bucket Challenge, I think on a golf course somewhere. It just ended up being the biggest online fundraising phenomenon in history.”
Frates’ legacy will live on through the millions of videos made of people dumping buckets of ice water on themselves or others and then challenging their friends via video to do the same thing. The challenge took off in 2014 with millions of people, including celebrities, actors, athletes and politicians, uploading videos of themselves to the internet and social media, helping to spread the word about ALS and its impact.
“There was so many people, actors, actresses did it – it was just everywhere,” Hoten said. “It has just been amazing.”
This challenge helped to raise more than $115 million for the ALS Association, with 17 million people around the world taking the challenge and contributing to the association, making it the largest fundraiser in history, according to the ALS blog. In addition, the challenge helped to bring attention to the deadly disease.
“Because of the Ice Bucket Challenge and everybody was doing it, it just raised such awareness for ALS,” Hoten said. “There was lots of money that came in due to that, so through his whole time he has been diagnosed and his whole life with ALS up until the last day, he has been working toward raising money and finding a cure for this.”
The ALS Association’s website still promotes the Ice Bucket Challenge on its home page, allowing visitors to see how much money it has helped bring in over the years. The ALS blog says that since the invention of the challenge, five new genes connected to the disease have been discovered, care for ALS patients has improved and researchers are still working to find a cure.
With all this progress made just in the last five years, Hoten said there was a time prior that many people didn’t even know about ALS, and the Ice Bucket Challenge helped bring international attention to the disease.
“It’s just a devastating disease with no cure and no treatment really,” Hoten said. “It takes so much from a patient and takes so much from a family, so I can’t imagine a time when people weren’t even aware of what the disease was.”
Hoten is West Virginia’s representative for the ALS Association. She said Frates’ efforts basically allowed her to get a job in her home state with the ALS Association. Thanks to the money raised through the Ice Bucket Challenge, she has been able to provide care for dozens of individuals with ALS and advocate for the disease in her home state.
“I cover the state of West Virginia and work with ALS patients,” Hoten said. “Prior to about four years ago, there was no ALS Association presence here in the state. Some very tiny portion of the ice bucket monies were used to put me here, a Master’s level social worker, to work with ALS patients in this area.
“I wouldn’t be here working with people in the state if it wasn’t for that.”
Hoten said she is hoping Frates’ passing will result in some good by bringing more attention to ALS Association, and she invites people to email her for more information at shoten@alsa-national.org.
French neurologist Jean- Martin Charcot first identified ALS in 1869; however, it wasn’t until 1939 that it was brought into the public realm.
Beloved baseball player Lou Gehrig brought national and international attention to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Today, the disease is still closely associated with Gehrig’s name.
John Pete Frates III was born at Beverly Hospital on Dec. 28, 1984, to John and Nancy Frates. He developed into a top athlete. He played football, hockey and baseball at St. John’s Prep and became captain of the baseball team at Boston College. As a junior, Frates hit a home run at Fenway Park to help Boston College win the Beanpot Championship.
After graduating from Boston College, Frates played baseball in Germany for a year before returning home and getting a job in the insurance industry. On the day he was diagnosed with ALS, according to the book “The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight Against ALS,” he gathered his family at their Beverly home and said, “What an amazing opportunity we now have to change the world.”
Email Eddie Trizzino at etrizzino@timeswv.com and follow him on Twitter @eddietimeswv.
This report also included content from reporter Paul Leighton at The Salem News.