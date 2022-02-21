||||
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 21, 2022 @ 7:19 pm
Dennis Harrington of Daniels, WV, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Ralph Cannady of Beckley, WV, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Jimmie McGrady of Beckley, WV, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Leona Adams of Beckley, WV, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for complete obituary. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Eddie Allen Walker of Egeria, WV, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for complete obituary. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.