The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m., in the Commission Chambers at 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Office - Tom Truman Assistant Prosecutor
5.4 New Employee Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Office - Leigh Leffler Assistant Prosecutor
5.5 New Employee Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department - Justin Hensley Deputy Sheriff
5.6 Conditional Approval of proposal to form a Trail Authority with seven West Virginia counties
5.7 Public hearing for the proposed amendment to the Raleigh County Code Enforcement Ordinance
5.8 Approval of DUI Grant Application from the Sheriff’s Department
5.9 Approval of DUI Grant Reimbursement from the Sheriff’s Department
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
8.1 Approval of Minutes from Public Meeting November 10, 2020
8.2 Approval of Minutes from Public Meeting December 1, 2020
8.3 Approval of Minutes from Public Meeting December 15, 2020
8.4 Approval of Minutes from Special Meeting December 22, 2020
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements 12. Adjournment
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m., in the Commission Chambers at 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.