The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Assault already occurred: City Ave.
Assist other dept.: Neville St. (BCPD) (2)
Burglary in progress: Neville St. (Melody’s Underground Pub)
Check welfare: S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), Mulberry St., Railroad Ave. and James St., N. Eisenhower Dr. (One Stop), S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts), N. Oakwood Ave.
Child abuse/neglect: Beverly St.
Civil matter: Burgess St., Crawford St.
Counterfeit: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (KFC)
Deceased/find body: Crawford St.
Disturbance: Locust St., Burgess St., Washington St.
Domestic: Mankin Ave.
Eloped/walk away: Harper Rd. (RGH)
Extra patrol: 100 block Burgess St., 100 block Prince St., 1200 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Patch St., S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), 100 block Beckwoods Dr., Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block Park Ave.
Fight: Neville St. (Zen’s Cafe)
Found property: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Harassment: S. Vance Dr.
Intox person: Truman Ave.
Larceny: S. Oakwood Ave.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd. (2)
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Missing person: Broadway St.
MVA: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., H St. and S. Kanawha St., 1900 Harper Rd.
Overdose: S. Kanawha St.
Road rage: 1000 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Shots fired: Burgess St.
Structure fire: Jefferson St.
Suspicious person: 3rd Ave. (Little General), 100 block Walker Ave., Rails to Trails, 300 block Prince St., Harper Rd. (Krogers), Wildwood Ave. and E. C St.
Suspicious vehicle: S. Vance Dr.
Threats: Maplewood Lane
Tobacco violation: Stanaford Rd. (WWHS) (2)
Traffic stop: 2000 block Harper Rd., Ritter Dr. (Patriot Motor Inn), S. Eisenhower Dr., 300 block Rural Acres Dr., Levels Lane and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Johnstown Rd. and N. Eisenhower Dr., 700 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block Brookshire Lane, Stanaford Rd. (BARH), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Donut Connection), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 2900 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Veterans Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 500 block S. Kanawha St., S. Fayette St., 100 block S. Vance Dr.
Unwanted person: Harper Rd.
Vehicle disabled: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Disturbance: Beckley, Eccles, Soak Creek (2), Crab Orchard
Larceny: Fairdale
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel, Bradley
Suspicious activity: Sprague
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Artie, Rock Creek
Unwanted person: Beckley, Beaver