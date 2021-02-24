The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hang up: Ringleben St.
Abandoned vehicle: S. Oakwood Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
B&E not in progress: N. Eisenhower Dr., Central Ave.
Burglary not in progress: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Check welfare: Temple St.
Deceased/find body: Jackson St.
Destruction of property: Grey Flats Rd.
Disturbance: Ringleben St., S. Vance Dr., Davis Dr.
Domestic: Johnston St.
Drug violation in progress: Johnstown Rd.
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville St., Orchard Ave. and Glenn Avenue, 300 block Prince St., 1100 block S. Fayette St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 200 block Central Ave., 1102 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Beckley Fire Dept. Station 3), 100 block Truman Ave., Rails to Trails, 1100 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block Quarry St.
Follow up call: Beckley Xing
Fraud: Dixon Ave., Beckley Xing
Intox person: 2004 Harper Rd. (Shell Station)
Larceny: Marshall Ave. (First Quality Pawn), 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd. (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Missing person: 300 block Prince St.
MVA: 700 block S. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA in progress: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Panhandling: Berkley St. and Johnstown Rd.
Parking complaint: 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary)
Road rage: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Shoplifting: Beckley Xing
Special assignment: 100 block Holliday Dr., Rails to Trails
Suspicious activity: 100 block Walker Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Threats: Randolph St., Hargrove St.
Traffic stop: 600 block S. Fayette St., 100 block F St., N. Eisenhower Dr. and Bailey Ave., S. Eisenhower Dr. and Hartley Ave., 500 block S. Fayette St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave. (5), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., N. Kanawha St. and Croft St., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (2), 100 block Holliday Dr., Stanaford Rd. and Woodcrest Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Old Eccles Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Bethel Rd., 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Ellison Ave., Sisson St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Stanaford Rd., 1100 block Harper Rd., 300 block Stanaford Rd., 800 block N. Kanawha St.
Vehicle disabled: 1200 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Walnut St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Burglary: Beckley
Destruction of property: Harper Heights, Colcord, Slab Fork
Disturbance: Eunice, Bolt, Stanaford, Fairdale
Larceny: Glen Daniel
MVA: Odd, Daniels
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious person: Coal City, Lanark, Bradley, Beckley (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard, Cranberry, Daniels, Bradley, Beckley