In a Thursday article on New River Health Association, it was reported that nationally recognized psychiatrist Dr. Ahmad Faheem is the director of the behavioral science center at Beckley ARH. Although Faheem has acted as director of the BSC many times in his long career, he is the director of the Adolescent Behavioral Health program at Beckley ARH MK Hassan Behavioral Science Center.
New River Health Association has a positive working relationship with Beckley ARH, as was reported Thursday, and also with Plateau Medical Center, Raleigh General and other area hospitals.