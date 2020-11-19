Sunday, Nov. 22
Holiday Inn, 114 Dry Hill Rd., Beckley; nationally known TV Evangelist, Prophet Michael and Jill Tate; “Powerful Healing Service”; 3 p.m.; they are the author of several books and recording artist and have ministered on TBN, TCT, (Total Christian Network), CTN, Living Faith TV and others.
Blue Jay United Methodist Church, 861 N. Blue Jay Dr., Beaver; special musical guest, Rick Lilly; 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; annual church Thanksgiving dinner; 1 to 3 p.m.; mask must be worn (mandatory), temperatures taken at the door; if unable to attend, delivery is available call Pastor Anderson at 304-890-3561.