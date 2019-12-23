The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Excess is the theme of the day. You could feel pressured to contact friends and associates whom you might not be around until after Christmas. Tonight: Your mind wanders to those at a distance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHHH One-on-one relating means a lot to everyone but especially you, with your unusual depth. Start touching base, if you haven’t already, with those you might not see for Christmas. Tonight: Be clear with a loved one about expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH Focus on completion in the morning. The time has come to finish up projects. If you ask for some help, you will be delighted by others and how they pitch in. You experience a general sense of friendship and conviviality. Tonight: With others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Calming down might be a full-time chore this morning. You will succeed when you focus on what you must accomplish later. You get serious and want to get it all done. Tonight: In a last-minute frenzy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Getting going might be difficult, but necessary. How you handle a problem could change radically as the day goes on. Note how your creativity flourishes – and, with it, solutions. Share in the good vibes of the moment. Tonight: As you like.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Be more solid and direct in communication. Others’ minds seem to wander easily. Your ability to be specific counts, making the difference in the results. Be responsive to a roommate’s or family member’s request. Tonight: Try for an early bedtime.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You might want to catch up with a loved one. You might not think it makes a difference – it does. Communication might become overwhelming late in the day. Stay caught up. Tonight: Touch base with a relative you might not see this holiday.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Your bright and friendly demeanor this morning helps you complete last-minute details. Others prove highly responsive. Be more forthright about a financial matter that comes forward in the p.m. Someone might need money rather than a gift. Tonight: Relax with a friend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You might start out slowly, but as the day ages, you seem unstoppable – and unlikely to stop. You are in full swing by midafternoon. Whatever your feelings are about the holiday, express them in your actions and energy. Tonight: All smiles.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Use the a.m. to the max. For some reason, you will feel drained and tired by the end of the day. Rest up, for the next few days will have a hectic tone. Dedicate yourself to uncomplicating any problems. Tonight: Going with the moment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You set the pace this morning, and others follow your lead. You toss yourself into the holiday frenzy midday and enjoy the moment. No bah humbugs. You can only experience this energy once a year. Tonight: Make the most of the moment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Reach out for someone at a distance who you care about. You will exchange happy words and share news. Demands in your immediate environment take over. Follow through on what you need to do, especially matters that must be handled before Christmas. Tonight: Till the wee hours.
© 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.