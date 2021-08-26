Today, Aug. 26
Arnett Chapel; Revival continues today and tomorrow; speaker Evangelist Audie Murphy; 7 p.m. nightly; singers nightly; tonight, The Grimmetts; Friday, Jim and Tina Farnsworth.
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; continues today and tomorrow; speaker, Evangelist Billy Pate; special singing nightly; 7 p.m. For information, call 304-252-4687.
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church; revival; today through Saturday; 7 p.m. nightly; speaker Evangelist Wayne Peters; singing nightly.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Homecoming; featuring the Kingsmen Quartet; speaker Brother Barry Daniel; singing Sunday morning, 10 a.m.; preaching, 11 a.m.; a meal following the service in the gymnasium.
Kopperston Freewill Baptist Church, Kopperston; speaker Brother Jerry Vance; 2 p.m.; dinner served following service.
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; Vice Bishop BL Tunstalle’s 42nd Pastoral Anniversary; today, 11:30 a.m., speaker is Minister Terah McDowell of Charlotte NC; Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Sept. 4; services at 7 p.m. nightly; Wednesday’s speaker, Bishop Fred T. Simms of The Heart of God Ministries of Beckley; Thursday’s speaker, Bishop David F. Allen of The Welcome Baptist Church of Beckley; Friday’s speaker, Bishop Designate Rodney Keith Hill of Greater New Jerusalem Holiness Temple of Glen White; Saturday’s speaker, Bishop Designate Jerome Temoney of Mt. Carmel Triumphant Pentecostal Church of Houstonville, NC; Sunday’s morning speaker, Bishop Tony O. Carter, Presiding Bishop of The Triumphant Pentecostal Churches, Int. of Mt. Airy, NC; 11:30 a.m. For more information call 304-252-1982 or 304-222-0018.