The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., in the Commission Chambers at 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda will include:
1. Call to order
2. Roll call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New business
5.1. Exonerations
5.2. Budget revisions
5.3. Approval of lease purchase financing in the amount of $176,000 for a 2021 Freightliner Pierce 3,000 gallon tanker truck for the Sophia Area Volunteer Fire
Department.
5.4. Acceptance and approval of a donation for $12,000.00 to the Carpenter’s Corner to support the program that provides food distribution to the citizens.
5.5. Raleigh County Sheriff’s DUI grant agreement
6. Old business
7. Public participation
8. Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements
9. Reports of officers and committee
10. Bills, communications and appointments
11. Receipts and disbursements
12. Adjournment
— — — — —
Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., in the Commission Chambers.