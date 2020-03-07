When lightning strikes, most people probably don’t go for a better view.
Neither does Anne Johnson.
She sets weather alerts on her phone so she can be there ahead of time, camera in hand, ready for the perfect shot.
“Literally I watch the radar,” said the Summersville photographer, who works full-time as a reading and writing specialist for Braxton County Schools. “The other day I got a picture when I got off work because I knew a storm would be coming this way and I knew where to set up.”
Lightning is Johnson’s favorite thing to capture on camera, but she also takes other scenic photos of night skies, landscapes and waterfalls.
A few select pieces are currently on display in the lobby of The Register-Herald as part of the Beckley Art Center’s Women of Appalachia art exhibition.
A reception during which the public is invited to stop in, enjoy light refreshments, view the art and meet some of the 11 talented female artists from throughout southern West Virginia will take place at the newspaper Monday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• • •
Robby Moore, executive director of the Beckley Art Center, said the exhibit, the first in a new partnership between the art center and The Register-Herald, is unique in that it features only female artists.
“We have so many great, talented female artists who are very passionate about their work,” he said. “I thought this would be a great time to showcase them.”
Moore said the artists featured — Ginger Danz, Leiane Gibson, Beni Holley, Anne Johnson, Mandy Lash, Deborah Lester, Teresa McGlothlin, Jill Moles Mullins, Elizabeth Prajapati, Lindsay Toney and Alice Yurick — specialize in a variety of areas including photography, painting, mixed media, caricatures.
McGlothlin, a Gauley Bridge resident, is showing three stained glass mosaic pieces.
Although she said she’d always been involved in visual arts in one way or another — whether it be painting or creating flyers for a band she was part of — it wasn't until a few years ago that she began her current art.
“I started walking along the banks of Kanawha Falls in Gauley Bridge 8 years ago and started picking up glass and wondering what I could do with this and I haven’t stopped since,” she said.
She still finds some of the glass she uses in pieces like Prairie, Formation and Clash — nature pieces featured in the show — on her walks, but others she purchases from a stained glass company and then breaks herself.
“That’s a bigger stress relief,” she said, laughing.
• • •
Both Moore and Lisa Stadelman, advertising sales manager, say they’re excited about the show and encourage people to come to the reception.
“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come and see the art, meet others who love the arts and to get to know the artists,” he said, adding the location is the perfect “non-traditional” exhibition location.
And both Johnson and McGlothlin say they're excited to show what women artists can do.
“It’s an honor for me to be hanging my artwork next to some of these women,” she said. “The array of talent that he (Moore) has curated is kind of intimated, and I think people should come out and see how much diversity there is.
“Some of these women I consider the best artists in the state.”
Johnson added, “I have talked to some other women artists and sometimes people don’t realize that, especially photographers, we get out there and we’re just as rough and tumble (as men), and we climb down those ledges and we get those pictures, too.
“… It’s an honor to be invited to do this. There is a lot of hidden talent and I think a lot of hidden talent will be out there on those walls and I would love people to come out and see and celebrate women in art.”
• • •
The Register-Herald is located at 801 N. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
Women of Appalachia will be on display through April 30.
