The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
911 Hangup: Combs St.
Animal call: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), City Ave.
Burglar alarm: 2000 Harper Rd. (Little General), 903 S. Oakwood Ave. (Cornerstone Financial)
Check welfare: Stanaford Rd.
Civil assist: CWMM
Disturbance: College Ave.
Domestic: City Ave.
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Neville St. (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), 100 block Bostic Ave., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS), 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge), 100 block Booker St. (2), 100 block Hartley Ave., Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Church St. (2), 100 block Barber Ave., 10 Antonio Ave., 100 block F St. (2), 100 block Main St. (2), Harper Rd. and Hylton Lane, 100 block 9th St., S. Fayette St.
Follow up call: 100 block Terrill St.
Fraud: Edgewood Dr.
Harassment: Adair St.
K-9 Unit: 100 block Lester Highway
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA leaving the scene: Johnstown Rd., Neville St.
Parking complaint: 119 S. Heber St. (Beckley Water Co.)
Shooting: Harper Rd.
Shoplifting: 995 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Dollar General)
Shots fired: Hull St.
Suspicious activity: 1100 block Harper Rd., Harper Rd.
Suspicious person: Bostic Ave. and S. Eisenhower Dr., Church St., 9th St., 100 block Mercer St., Main St., 900 block Woodlawn Ave., Park Ave.
Threats: Hylton Lane,
Traffic stop: Marshall Ave. and N. Vance Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 4th St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave. (2), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 2000 block Harper Rd.
Unresponsive: Park Ave
Unwanted person: Harper Rd.
Vagrant: Hartley Ave. and Bostic Ave.
Vehicle disabled: 1900 block Harper Rd.
Vin verification: 125 Ragland Rd. (U Haul)