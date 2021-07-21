The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 Hangup: Neville Street

Brandishing: Carleton Street

Burglar alarm: 1000 Johnstown Road, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), Woodlawn Avenue, 600 block N. Eisenhower Drive, Smoot Avenue, 21 Bypass Plaza

Check welfare: Johnstown Road, N. Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Bero Avenue

Deceased/find body: Porter Street, Harper Road

Destruction of property: N. Pike Street, Harper Road

Disturbance: S. Kanawha Street, Harper Road

Domestic: Truman Avenue, Azzara Avenue

Drug violation: Johnstown Road, Main Street, Harper Road

Extra patrol: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 416 G Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 Adair Street. (New River Park), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), N. Vance Dr. and S. Vance Drive, 100 block Patch Street

Follow up call: Harper Road, E. Main Street

Harassment: Myers Avenue, S. Oakwood Avenue

Lost/stolen registration: Sunrise Avenue

Loud music/noise: Temple Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville Street

(BCPD)

Missing person: Sheridan Avenue

MVA in parking lot: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)

MVA in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, S. Eisenhower Drive and Bostic Avenue

Noise complaint: 300 block Reservoir Road

Person down: 600 block N. Eisenhower Drive

Radar Patrol: 400 block Ewart Ave., 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Sex assault not in progress: Stanaford Road

Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)

Shots fired: S. Fayette Street and F Street

Suspicious person: College Avenue

Traffic stop: 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1405 S. Kanawha Street (Memorial Baptist Church), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, W. Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street and Leslie C. Gates, Robert C. Byrd Drive and N. Kanawha Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block S. Kanawha Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 3600 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Powerline Drive and Johnstown Road

Unwanted person: Lebanon Lane, Sandstone Drive

Vehicle disabled: Church Street and S. Kanawha Street

 

