The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hangup: Neville Street
Brandishing: Carleton Street
Burglar alarm: 1000 Johnstown Road, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), Woodlawn Avenue, 600 block N. Eisenhower Drive, Smoot Avenue, 21 Bypass Plaza
Check welfare: Johnstown Road, N. Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Bero Avenue
Deceased/find body: Porter Street, Harper Road
Destruction of property: N. Pike Street, Harper Road
Disturbance: S. Kanawha Street, Harper Road
Domestic: Truman Avenue, Azzara Avenue
Drug violation: Johnstown Road, Main Street, Harper Road
Extra patrol: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 416 G Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 Adair Street. (New River Park), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), N. Vance Dr. and S. Vance Drive, 100 block Patch Street
Follow up call: Harper Road, E. Main Street
Harassment: Myers Avenue, S. Oakwood Avenue
Lost/stolen registration: Sunrise Avenue
Loud music/noise: Temple Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville Street
(BCPD)
Missing person: Sheridan Avenue
MVA in parking lot: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
MVA in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, S. Eisenhower Drive and Bostic Avenue
Noise complaint: 300 block Reservoir Road
Person down: 600 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Radar Patrol: 400 block Ewart Ave., 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Sex assault not in progress: Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Shots fired: S. Fayette Street and F Street
Suspicious person: College Avenue
Traffic stop: 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1405 S. Kanawha Street (Memorial Baptist Church), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, W. Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street and Leslie C. Gates, Robert C. Byrd Drive and N. Kanawha Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block S. Kanawha Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 3600 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Powerline Drive and Johnstown Road
Unwanted person: Lebanon Lane, Sandstone Drive
Vehicle disabled: Church Street and S. Kanawha Street