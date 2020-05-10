In a Saturday story on Beckley Common Council pay raises, Ward III Councilman Frank Williams was incorrectly identified as Frank Wood. Wood is the retired publisher of The Register-Herald.
- By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
Richard Jarrell, age 74, of Dameron, WV, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
