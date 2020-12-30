The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
911 Hang up: Hartley Ave.
Abandoned vehicle: Evergreen Place
Burglar alarm: Woodland Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Beckley Honda), S. Kanawha St., Harper Rd.
Burglar in progress: F St.
Burglary not in progress: Wyoming Ave., Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel)
Check welfare: Wilkes Ave., Combs St., Mercer St., McCulloch Dr.
Civil matter: Harper Rd.
CPR-adult: S. Kanawha St.
Customer complaint: Autumn Oaks Circle
Destruction of property: Woodlawn Ave., F St., 4th St.
Disturbance: S. Heber St.
Domestic: Truman Ave.
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Follow up call: Galleria Plaza
Harassment: Smoot Ave.
Joyriding: Morris Ave.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
MVA: Harper Rd.
MVA in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Possible DUI: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Shoplifting: Bypass Plaza
Shots fired: F St. and Rice St.
Suspicious activity: Ewart Ave.
Suspicious person: S. Fayette St.
Special assignment: Larew Ave., Neville St., S. Kanawha St.
Threats: Burgess St., Woodlawn Ave.
Traffic light problem: Johnstown Rd. and N. Eisenhower Dr.
Traffic stop: Church St. and S. Kanawha St., S. Fayette St. (2), S. Heber St. and 2nd St. (2), S. Fayette St. and 2nd St., S. Fayette St. and F St., N. Eisenhower Dr. (2), E. Prince St. and Scott Ave.
Trespassing: Ann St.
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Grove Ave.
Violation of DVP: Harper Rd. (Microtel Inn)
Raleigh Sheriff
Burglary: Clear Creek
Disturbance: Beaver, Clear Creek, Calloway Heights, Fairdale, Bradley
Larceny: Beckley, Harper Park
MVA: Beckley, Stanaford, Irish Mountain, MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Coal City
Suspicious person: Beckley, MacArthur, Sprague, Slab Fork