The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

911 Hang up: Hartley Ave.

Abandoned vehicle: Evergreen Place

Burglar alarm: Woodland Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Beckley Honda), S. Kanawha St., Harper Rd.

Burglar in progress: F St.

Burglary not in progress: Wyoming Ave., Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel) 

Check welfare: Wilkes Ave., Combs St., Mercer St., McCulloch Dr.

Civil matter: Harper Rd.

CPR-adult: S. Kanawha St.

Customer complaint: Autumn Oaks Circle

Destruction of property: Woodlawn Ave., F St., 4th St.

Disturbance: S. Heber St.

Domestic: Truman Ave.

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)

Follow up call: Galleria Plaza

Harassment: Smoot Ave.

Joyriding: Morris Ave.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

MVA: Harper Rd. 

MVA in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Dr.

Possible DUI: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. 

Shoplifting: Bypass Plaza

Shots fired: F St. and Rice St.

Suspicious activity: Ewart Ave.

Suspicious person: S. Fayette St.

Special assignment: Larew Ave., Neville St., S. Kanawha St.

Threats: Burgess St., Woodlawn Ave.

Traffic light problem: Johnstown Rd. and N. Eisenhower Dr.

Traffic stop: Church St. and S. Kanawha St., S. Fayette St. (2), S. Heber St. and 2nd St. (2), S. Fayette St. and 2nd St., S. Fayette St. and F St., N. Eisenhower Dr. (2), E. Prince St. and Scott Ave. 

Trespassing: Ann St.

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Grove Ave.

Violation of DVP: Harper Rd. (Microtel Inn)

 

Raleigh Sheriff

Burglary: Clear Creek

Disturbance: Beaver, Clear Creek, Calloway Heights, Fairdale, Bradley

Larceny: Beckley, Harper Park

MVA: Beckley, Stanaford, Irish Mountain, MacArthur

Stolen vehicle: Coal City

Suspicious person: Beckley, MacArthur, Sprague, Slab Fork 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video