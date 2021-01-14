The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Attempt to locate: Beckley Xing
Burglar alarm: S. Kanawha St.
Burglary not in progress: Central Ave.
Check welfare: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3rd Ave., Wildwood Ave., Ewart Ave.
Civil matter: Burgess St.
Disturbance: Truman Ave., Azzara Ave.
Domestic: Westline Dr., Barber Ave.
Drug investigation: Harper Rd.
Fraud: S. Vance Dr.
Larceny: S. Fayette St., S. Vance Dr.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: 1900 block Harper Rd.
MVA in progress: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA leaving the scene:
Out of control: Sycamore St.,
Overdose: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: Wilkes Parkway, 200 block Hargrove St., Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block City Ave., Rails to Trails (2), Harper Rd. (2), 100 block Patch St., 100 block Myers Ave., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 222 Main St., 500 block Neville St., 100 block Quarry St.
Stolen vehicle: 100 block Klaus St.
Suspicious person: Bero Ave.
Traffic stop: Huffman Street and Johnstown Rd., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Levels Lane, 4th Street and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 700 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block Westwood Dr., 1700 block Harper Rd., 2300 block S. Fayette Street
Vehicle disabled: 1300 block Harper Rd.