Click here for story

The second winter storm of 2022 is scheduled for Thursday throughout southern West Virginia, this one packing more of a punch than the first storm which dropped a couple of inches of snow when it passed through on Monday.
National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Ray Young predicted that the Johnny-come-lately winter event will bring up to 8 inches of snow, icy temperatures and plenty of work for municipal road crews across Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming and Pocohontas counties.
"The roads could be a mess (Thursday), late afternoon and into the evening," Young, of NWS-Charleston, cautioned on Wednesday. "I suspect there will be a lot of problems on the roads."
In December, temperatures were about 9 degrees higher than usual, NWS records show. Some folks dragged shorts and tank tops out of storage and turned on air conditioners in late December, when sunshine and temperatures in the 60s were greeted like celebrities who had unexpectedly wandered into the wrong party.
The NWS issued a winter storm warning from 1:35 p.m. Wednesday until Friday at 8 a.m.
"We're expecting heavy snow, four to eight inches," he said. "It should pick up, probably around dark tomorrow, and then it will probably move up quickly during the evening hours.
"You're not going to see much melting at all on Friday," Young added. "We're only look for a high of 20 degrees."
He said temperatures will drop from a high of about 35 during the day into the teens by Thursday night.
"While it's snowing, it'll be in the 20s," he said.
The snow will not start to melt until Friday, Young predicted.
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price announced Wednesday that Raleigh students will be excused three hours early on Thursday, in anticipation of the storm.
In Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties, predictions were just as stark.
NWS-Blacksburg, Va., meteorologist Reggie Roakes said that the snowstorm will move in late Thursday afternoon and that the snow will fall into Thursday night.
People in the valley should expect four to six inches of snowfall, while those in western Greenbrier County and higher elevations may get about 8 inches along the mountain ridges.
Although the snowfall will "start wrapping up" early Friday, Roakes warned that the storm will likely strike commuters twice — on the drive home from work Thursday evening and back into work on Friday morning.
How about the temperatures?
"That's the other thing," Roakes said. "They're going to be cold Friday morning."
He reported that the mercury will dip to nearly single digits and low teens on the last morning of the work week, and there may be wind gusts of up to 20 or 30 mph.
"So Friday morning, when everybody starts heading to work, those wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, especially from the ridges, make it feel like temperatures are pretty uncomfortable, to say the least," he said.
The wind chill factor could be as low as five degrees below zero in some areas on Friday morning, said Roakes.
"So, it's going to be cold," he noted.