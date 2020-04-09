The Raleigh County Public Library is closed.
The Comedy dinner has been rescheduled to May 29, at 6:30 p.m., at the Beckley Dream Center, located at 224A Pinewood Dr., Beckley (behind the Church of God Family Worship Center). For more information call 304-252-3402.
The regular food distribution for Fishes and Loaves that is held every third Saturday of each month, will be Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will be a drive through. Fishes and Loaves is located at the Beckley Dream Center behind Church of God Family Worship Center on 224 Pinewood Dr., Beckley.
The Summers County Association of Retired School Employees (SCARSE), has canceled their meeting for April 18th, due to the coronavirus.
Concord University has announced dates for advising and course selection for both 2020 summer and fall semesters. The first summer term runs May 26 through June 26. Second summer term runs June 29 through July 31. Fall semester begins Aug. 17. Summer I courses are all online as are the majority of Summer II courses. Depending on the evolving coronavirus situation, face-to-face classes may have to be converted to on-line.
The community of Williamsburg has canceled until further notice Ruritan meetings, shooting matches, bear dinner, Easter Egg hunt, Tai Chi, yoga and CPR classes. The Willilamsburg Thrift Shop has delayed its opening until April 6. For more information, call 304 645 3690.
The Greenville High School Alumni reunion scheduled for June has been canceled due to the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus. The reunion has been rescheduled for June 2021.
The West Virginia Tourism Office has joined with the Division of Natural Resources to provide a daily dose of fun and learning to kids across the Mountain State. Throughout the coming weeks, people will start to see coloring sheets, crafts, scavenger hunts and more on these state social channels. Everyone is encouraged to follow along and help spread the word: West Virginia Tourism Office (@WVtourism) - Facebook, Twitter & Instagram; West Virginia State Parks (@WVstateparks) - Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and l West Virginia DNR (@WildlifeWV) - Facebook, Twitter & Instagram
In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the West Virginia Democratic Party has rescheduled county conventions. County conventions, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, will now be held Saturday, May 16, according to the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee.
West Virginia’s Youth Environmental Day, scheduled for May 16 at North Bend State Park, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This would have marked the 57th consecutive year for the event, first held in 1964 at Holley River State Park. Youth Environmental Day is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Youth Environmental Program (YEP) and annually attracts hundreds of 4-H club and scout troop members, school groups and their families to North Bend in Ritchie County. During the event, young West Virginians are recognized for the outstanding projects they have completed throughout the year that benefit the state’s environment and their communities. YEP Director Annette Hoskins said youth projects will still be judged and winners recognized but details have yet to be worked out for that process. More than $15,000 in cash awards is annually presented to winners. For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube at Environment Matters.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has suspended all VITA tax preparation sessions at all campuses indefinitely. Individuals with taxes currently in preparation and review will be contacted for further instructions. Appointments currently scheduled will be canceled. The college staff is monitoring the situation and will share any updates from the IRS as it pertains to the VITA site and future tax preparation sessions. There are online options for self-preparation of taxes. MyFreeTaxes is a partnership between United Way and H&R Block to provide free tax preparation software to households and individuals with simple returns. For more information, visit myfreetaxes.com. There is currently no income limit for this service, but some forms and income types may not be included with the free version.The IRS has extended the federal tax payment and filing deadline to July 15. If clients are unable to prepare their tax returns by this date, they may request an extension.
New River Community and Technical College has closed all campuses and locations to the public as a precautionary measure, but will continue operations with employees primarily working from home using online resources. This closure will remain in effect until at least April 10. Current student registration is underway for both the summer and fall 2020 semesters, with students registering for classes online. Last week, New River CTC announced plans to extend spring break through Friday, March 27 as the college makes adjustments to class delivery methods for the rest of the spring 2020 semester. For more information on college operations and the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), visit www.newriver.edu/coronavirus/. New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).
The Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce board has canceled the Feast of the Ransom scheduled for April 18. Pre-purchased tickets and vendor registration fees will be rolled over to the 2021 Feast of the Ramson dinner or refunded. Refund requests must be received by Friday, April 10 to be processed. For more information regarding other upcoming events, call the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 304-846-6790, visit www.richwoodchamberofcommerce.org or check out the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB Facebook page.
With the health and safety of the community in mind, Carnegie Hall has closed its venue to the public and postpone events, classes and workshops. If you have questions or concerns, email info@carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917 during regular business hours. Carnegie will also respond to messages on Facebook. Carnegie Hall has canceled the Veronica Swift Trio performance April 3. If you are a ticket holder for the event, we ask that you consider donating the cost of your ticket back to help support the hall during this difficult time. If you choose not to or are unable to convert your ticket to a donation, we will issue a refund. To request a refund, call at 304-645-7917 or email office@carnegiehallwv.org.
The Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) board of directors has postponed several previously scheduled activities. The deferred RCHS events are: Wednesday, April 29, Cartography Club visit to Beckley Water Company Pluto Road water treatment plant; Thursday, May 14, After-Hours Open House at Wildwood House; Saturday, May 16, Founder’s Day observance. Once the long-term shape of the pandemic clarifies, the board of directors will determine when these activities can be rescheduled, and issue public notification. For more information, call Tom Sopher, president, at 304-222-9445 or Becky Leach, secretary, at 304-673-4771.
New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts announced that the park has temporarily closed the Canyon Rim Visitor Center, its primary visitor contact facility. Outdoor facilities including hiking trails, campgrounds and river access points will remain open. “While the park remains open for hiking, biking and other recreational activities, Canyon Rim Visitor Center, which regularly hosts up to 1,000 visitors per day during March and early April, will remain closed until further notice,” Watts said. Information about current operations, programs, facilities and closures can be found on the park website at nps.gov/neri. The park will also be sending out notifications on their social media platforms, Watts said. Updates on national park areas nationwide will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
The Lenten Baked or Fried Fish dinners served by the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus have been suspended until the ban on K of C activities has been lifted by the Supreme Council K of C in New Haven, Conn. Services statewide including the five Catholic churches in the Greenbrier Valley all Masses, daily and weekend, as well as all church group meetings have been canceled for at least the next two weeks. During this time, Father James Conyers will become administrator of St. Charles Borromeo in White Sulphur Springs, St. Catherine of Siena in Ronceverte and its mission, St. Louis, King of France in Lewisburg. Father John McDonough, former administrator of the two parishes, has been transferred to St. Mary’s Parish in Star City near Morgantown.
Because of the current circumstances, the following changes have been made in Fayette Historic Theatre’s schedule: POSTPONED: The spring production of Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood is being postponed to a later date, with dates to be advised. For those who have purchased tickets through Brown Paper tickets you will see a refund processed. For those who purchased tickets at the box office, we ask that you stop in on Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to receive your refund. Watch for updates on Facebook Page and though local media announcements for changes.
The Raleigh County Commission on Aging has made the following changes: The Adult Daycare Center is closed and will reopen when it is deemed safe to do so. Those who normally come to the Kanawha Street Center for lunch will be able to pick-up a Grab & Go lunch. We will not be serving meals in the dining room. Agency staff will be making telephone calls to check on seniors, who have been receiving services. Raleigh County Commission on Aging recognizes the fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to understand that further changes may be necessary.
Beckley Area Foundation has created the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to provide support to local nonprofit organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Donations to CERF will support emergency needs identified by non-profit partners in human services, health, housing and education and will make grants to nonprofits providing aid to impacted individuals and families in Raleigh County. For more information, follow this link https://www.bafwv.org/covid-19-emergency-response-fund.html
Country music star Riley Green will headline the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department’s Third Annual Music Bash Saturday, June 20, at the State Fair of West Virginia’s Grandstand in Fairlea. West Virginia natives Adairs Run will open the show at 7:30. Tickets are $15 to $20. Tickets may be purchased at the State Fair Box Office, by visiting ETIX.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). All proceeds from this event will benefit the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s season ticket sales are under way. The line-up for GVT’s 2020 Mainstage Season can be found at www.gvtheatre.org, Season ticket prices are as follows: Full Season Adult - $147; Senior (60+) - $132; Child/Student - $98; Full Season 25 percenr discount: Adult - $158; senior (60+) – 142; Child Student - $105; 5-Show Flex 20 percent discount: Adult - $120; Senior (60+) - $108; Child/Student - $80. As a season ticket holder you never have to miss a show, can redeem your tickets to any of the mainstage shows and if you do not use all of your tickets you can return them for a tax credit. To purchase season passes or for more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
Greenbrier Valley Conservation District announces the return of their Conservation Photo Contest for amateur photographers in Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties. The contest is part of the WV Association of Conservation Districts’ Conservation Photo Contest and the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Conservation Photo Contest. First place entries in the adult and youth divisions will receive two tickets to the State Fair and will be submitted to the WVACD state level competition. For guidelines and/or to obtain entry forms, call the GVCD office at 304-645-6173 or email gvcd@wvca.us. Past winners from thedistrict and past national winners can be viewed for inspiration on the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District Facebook page. Entries must be received by May 15.
The Beckley Concert Association (BCA) is canceling the April 5 concert featuring West Virginia University Band. Information regarding rescheduling of this concert will be available at a later date. Visit the BCA website at www.beckleyconcerts.org or the Facebook page for future updates.
The program and clean-up at the Arbuckle’s Fort property at Blaker’s Mill near Alderson scheduled for April 4 as a part of National Park Day has been postponed. Sponsored by the Greenbrier Historical Society with assistance from the West Virginia Land Trust and The Archaeological Conservancy, this event was planned to be part of the American Battlefield Trust’s annual hands-on preservation event. Thousands of volunteers across the country ordinarily participate (www.battlefields.org). Dr. Kim McBride, prominent archaeologist who has specialized in pre-Revolutionary forts including many in the Greenbrier Valley, was planning to join history buffs, community leaders, and preservationists for this event. The Greenbrier Historical Society will announce the new date as soon as it is possible and hopes everyone will join them then to learn more about this historic treasure.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has a permanent drop off for the National Prescription Take Back Initiative boxes in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. For more information about the National Prescription Take Back Initiative, go to the DEA website www.dea.gov/events/2018/10/27/dea-take-back-day or call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting entries for the 2020 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition through Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. This is the 39th year for the exhibition which will open Friday, May 22, with an awards ceremony at the annual Vandalia Gathering at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The free summer-long exhibition will be displayed through Sept. 14. Quilts and wall hangings can be mailed or hand delivered to Cailin Howe, exhibits coordinator for the department, at the Culture Center. Quilts and wall hangings, handmade or machine made, by West Virginia residents are eligible for the exhibition. Special consideration will be given to hand-quilted entries. Entrants may submit one quilt and one wall hanging. There is a nonrefundable fee of $20 per entry. Quilts and wall hangings shown previously in a Department of Arts, Culture and History Quilts and Wall Hangings juried exhibition are not eligible. The prospectus and entry information for the 2020 Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition can be downloaded at http://www.wvculture.org/. For more information or to request a printed prospectus, call Howe at 304-558-0220 or cailin.a.howe@wv.gov. As of now, the West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition will continue as planned. Any updates or changes due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will be provided as they occur.