Sunday, Dec. 13
Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy, 1 Patrick St., Oak Hill; Revival on the Ridge; 11 a.m.; speaker, Prophetess Bobbie Rush of Gallagher Baptist Church, Gallagher, WV; worship led by Rich and Tiffany Hellmandollar.
Deepwater Church of the Living Water, 16331 Deepwater Mt. Rd., Deepwater; Fellowship Service; 3 p.m.; speaker, Pastor Deb Minor of the Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy.
Gospel Tabernacle of Rhodell, 7115 Coal City Rd., Rhodell; Holy Ghost Camp meeting; today through Thursday; 7 p.m. nightly; ministers called from the floor with special singing.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Beckley; Annual 200 Bags of free grocery giveaway; between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. or until all bags have been given away (whichever comes first); a bag of groceries with ham per household. Facemasks required. For more information call 304-466-8200.
Saturday, Dec. 19
New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Rd., White Oak; drive-thru living nativity program; 5 to 9 p.m.; first 250 to attend will get a free stocking with treats. For more information call 304-575-3617, 304-860-9542 or 304-252-4687.