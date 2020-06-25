Wednesday, July 8
Mount Vernon Ministries of Lanark, 141 New Guinea Ave., Beckley; July 8-11; Fresh Fire Gathering of the Eagles Apostolic & Prophetic Summit; hosted by Fresh Fire Ministries; tonight, 7 p.m.; speaker, Apostle Mark Walker Jr. of Kingdom Empowerment Fellowship, Beckley; Thursday, 7 p.m.; speaker, Apostle Tina Beatty of King of Glory & Lion of Judah International Ministries, Charleston, WV; Friday, 7 p.m.; speaker, Pastor Benjamin McKoy of Judah Praise Outreach Ministries, Beckley; Saturday, 9:45 a.m., Prayer & Devotional, 10 a.m. Seminar with speaker Pastor Rasonia Herring of Pittsburgh, PA (formerly of Beckley), noon Seminar with Pastor Damon Hamby of Beckley, evening, 7 p.m., Triple Threat Prophetic Activation & Impartation Service with speakers, Prophet James S. III & Prophetess Kimara Carter of Rehoboth Cathedral, Charleston, WV, Prophetess Charlotte Harbison, DELVE Ministries, Beckley. Special singing and Ministry of The Arts; everyone welcome; for more information call, 304-859-4101.