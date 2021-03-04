The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hangup: S. Fayette St.
Attempt to serve DVP: Jamison St., Mankin Ave.
Brandishing: Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel)
B&E not in progress: Neville St. (BCPD)
Burglar alarm: Pikeview Drive, Pinewood Dr. (Bank of Mt. Hope), Edgewood Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (United National Bank), Teel Rd., Wickham Ave.
Check welfare: 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1200 block S. Eisenhower Drive, Hunter Street
Civil matter: Harper Rd. (RGH), Manor Dr., 2nd St. (Creager Tire), S. Vance Dr. (Beckley Housing FMRS Apts.)
Customer complaint: Beckwoods Dr.
Deceased/find body: Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.)
Destruction of property: Mankin Ave.
Disturbance: Nebraska Ave.
Domestic: Antonio Ave., Truman Ave., Adair St.
Drug investigation: Maxwell Hill Rd. and Dogwood Lane
Drug violation not in progress: 2100 block Harper Rd.
Escort: Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inn Hotel)
Extra patrol: 1200 bock S. Fayette St., Harper Rd. (Omelet Shoppe), 100 block Orchard Ave. (2), Harper Rd. and Hylton Lane, N. Eisenhower Dr. (Beckley Fire Dept. Station 3) (5), Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Rails to Trails, 200 block N. Oakwood Ave. (2), E. Prince St., Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 200 block Maxwell Hill Rd., 200 block Antonio Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 100 block Hylton Lane (2), Church St., 300 block Prince St., 600 block S. Oakwood Ave., Lewis-Ritchie Dr., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 block S. Oakwood Ave., 100 block N. Vance Dr., Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway), Mallard Court
Housing problem: S. Vance Dr.
Intox person: College Ave.
Larceny: Truman Ave., S. Fayette St., Mercer St.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: Holliday Dr. and Pikeview Dr., Maxwell Hill Rd.
MVA in progress: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Golden Corral)
MVA leave the scene: 800 block W. Neville St.
Obstructing: Westline Dr.
Overdose: N. Fayette St.
Speeding vehicle: Holliday Dr.
Stolen vehicle: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), S. Eisenhower Dr. (RCSO),
Suspicious vehicle: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Kohl’s)
Threats: Neville St. (BCPD), S. Oakwood Ave.
Traffic stop: 200 block W. Neville St., 100 block Sunset Dr., 700 block W. Neville St., 2nd Street and 1st Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr., 800 block W. Neville St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Texas Roadhouse), Beckley Xing (TJ Maxx), New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet)
Unresponsive: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Ulta)
Unwanted person: Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant)
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Pinewood Dr.
Wanted person: Neville St. (BCPD)
Warrant served: Hickory Dr., Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Abandoned vehicle: Clear Creek
Burglary: Skelton, Maple Fork
Disturbance: MacArthur, Coal City, Beckley, Soak Creek
Fraud: Crab Orchard
Harassment: Shady Spring
Larceny: Cool Ridge, Bolt, Piney View
MVA: Eccles (2), Arnett, Cirtsville, Josephine, Calloway Heights, Packsville, Surveyor, Bragg,
MVA in progress: Daniels
Reckless driver: Irish Mountain, Cirtsville
Stolen vehicle: Bradley, Beckley
Suspicious activity: Beckley
Suspicious person: Beckley, Shady Spring, Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Vagrant: Soak Creek