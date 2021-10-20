With a historic building on Prince Street set to be demolished, a member of Beckley Common Council and a representative of a state historic preservation society are both questioning whether the City of Beckley and the town’s Historic Landmarks Commission have failed to protect the structure, but another member of council says the building was properly condemned because it presents a public safety hazard.
Sam Interdonato, a member of the Historic Landmarks Commission, said that HLC has not been in contact with Chief Code Enforcement Officer Donald Morgan regarding the Prince Street building.
The Beckley Courthouse Square Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a federal designation that requires HLC to play a role in maintaining historic buildings. Buildings in the district are eligible for federal grants for restoration and renovation, which are, under federal and city law, to be performed with approval and guidance from HLC.
In 2015, the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) declared that the district is among the most endangered in the state. Since then, PAWV Southern District Representative Dave Sibray has charged that the city’s HLC has disregarded federal guidelines and done little to protect and maintain the historical district.
Interdonato said Tuesday that HLC has not met since December 2019.
“There has not been one contact from Morgan, who is with (Beckley Fire Department),” Interdonato said.
Morgan became chief when Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon retired in the spring.
“Not one (HLC) meeting has been called since we met last December 2019 to discuss the glass doors that were added at the Baptist Church front entrance on Neville Street,” added Interdonato. “I only know what is being done from what I read in the paper.
“The city is interested in more parking lots. They can’t figure why no one goes to town,” he charged. “They ran all retail businesses out. Lawyers’ offices are well-represented.”
The city demolished a historic building at Earwood Street in 2019 to make a parking lot and tore down three historic buildings on Neville Street in 2016. The city has plans to use three of the empty lots for parking space.
Mayor Rob Rappold has said that Fruits of Labor, a cafe that the city has helped bring into the former Zen’s building, will need parking on Neville.
Local historians, including Sibray, former chair of the HLC, and Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher, pushed back on the demolition and parking projects.
Sibray said Monday that HLC should have convened, under federal, state and municipal guidelines, prior to the order for demolition.
“Any alteration to the exterior of contributing structures in the national historic district must receive a certificate of appropriateness,” he said. “The laws are adequately expressed in state and municipal code.
“The (HLC) was never convened and never issued the certificate.”
Rappold did not offer comment.
West Virginia Historic Preservation Deputy Officer Susan Pierce explained Tuesday that there are contributing and non-contributing buildings to a city’s historic district, once the city is established on the National Register of Historic Places.
Property owners in the historic district may use state development grants to help preserve the historic buildings. There is also a state tax credit available for rehabilitation of the buildings.
“There are programs available to assist with those buildings, but that is the property owner’s choice, to take advantage of those programs,” she said.
Pierce reported that enabling state legislation permits a city to establish its own guidelines for how often the HLC meets and the role the HLC will play.
“My understanding is the city (of Beckley) has every so often demolished buildings within the historic district,” said Pierce. “It is a local decision.”
Her office does not engage in a review of a proposed demolition unless there is federal or state assistance on the project, she added.
Under Beckley city code, the mayor appoints five members to the city’s HLC for initial terms of one, two, three, four and five years, and then five years for subsequent appointments. The mayor is to appoint members to fill vacancies that occur during unexpired terms.
HLC is to set a time and place for regular meetings and, by city code, is to meet once per month. A chair and a secretary are elected each July.
Under city code, HLC designates historic landmarks, using criteria, and prepares the register of historic landmarks. If property owners consent, HLC may certify and mark properties with historic markers. The commission is responsible for notifying the Raleigh County Assessor’s Office, and the agreement is to be recorded, in accordance with the agreement HLC has made with property owners regarding the building’s designation. The assessor is to take the factors into consideration when assessing the property, according to city code.
The commission “may adopt such other rules and regulations as may be deemed necessary to effectuate the purpose of this article, but no such rules and regulations shall be inconsistent with the provisions and any plan of the Planning Commission of the City of Beckley,” the code reads.
The building at the center of the latest demolition controversy is 227 Prince St. According to previous statements made by city officials, the city paid $111,000 for the building around 2019 with plans to tear it down and build a parking lot.
The plan hit a snag at the March 22 council meeting when Mayor Rappold reported that the city’s code enforcement officers had found the building to be unsound. The mayor asked council to accept a $62,000 bid from Empire Salvage to demolish the building.
Council had three new members — Bob Canter (Ward 2), Robert Dunlap (Ward 3) and Cody Reedy (at-large) — who joined with Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher and Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock at the meeting to vote to table the motion, in order for members to tour the structure.
Dunlap reported on March 22 that it would not be appropriate for the building to be demolished, prior to HLC being notified, and Reedy wanted to give an investor time to buy the structure. Sopher opposed the demolition of the building.
In September, Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price, who is also the Raleigh County fire coordinator, notified Rappold that the outside of the building had started to bulge, a sign the building was structurally unsound. Rappold ordered that Code Enforcement block off a portion of South Heber Street in order to prevent passersby and motorists from possibly being harmed by crumbling and falling debris from the building.
Later in September, Chief Code Enforcement Officer Donald Morgan reported to Rappold that the building’s condition had deteriorated to the point that it presented a public hazard. At the time, Rappold said if council did not approve an emergency demolition of the building, he would have to seek advice from city attorney Bill File on how to use his authority to order the demolition.
At the Oct. 6 meeting, after hearing comments from Morgan, council voted in favor of an emergency demolition and approved Empire to demolish and remove the building for $149,863.
Dunlap, a local attorney and developer and Ward 3 representative, said Monday that the demolition at 227 Prince St. is legal and appropriate, under the circumstances. He said state laws governing the general powers of municipalities contain subsections that authorized council to decide on the demolition on Oct. 6.
“Section 21 of the city charter also authorizes council’s actions,” Dunlap said. “The reason a handful of us initially wanted to take a beat and not simply grant the demolition contract before, was that we were not convinced that the property posed an eminent danger to citizens.
“I’m uncertain how anyone can state that when bricks are falling off the building, and it starts to fold out of its footprint, that it is, in fact, not an eminent risk.”
In 2016, Dunlap purchased and renovated the historic Beckley Newspapers building on Prince Street, one block down from 227 Prince. Rappold was in favor of demolishing it and gave Dunlap a strict timetable of 18 months to have it up to code.
By 2018, Dunlap had renovated the structure into an apartment building for professionals and college students.
Rappold and Dunlap reported previously that at least three investors had looked at 227 Prince St., however, and estimated that the cost of getting the building to meet code requirements — around a million dollars — was too high. None of the three followed through with offers on the property.
“I’m glad we took the additional time to allow numerous private sector investors to investigate the property, but when they have all refused to invest the amount of capital that is required to correct the structure, and now, it poses a danger to our citizens, the council must act,” said Dunlap.
Sopher suggested Monday that he believes that city officials did not seek appropriate input from HLC when discussing the future of the building.
“To my knowledge, the Beckley Historic Landmark Commission was never brought into the conversation about the building,” said Sopher. “It looks to me, it’s a done deal.”