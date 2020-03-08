In a recent article on the Secretary of State’s Office requesting information in the local mayoral race, it was incorrectly reported that mayoral candidate Jim Wills’ campaign manager, Erica Fox, had made Wills’ mandatory financial statement filings at city hall. According to city records, Will’s treasurer, Courtney Remaly, filed the reports.
- By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
George Lilly Jr., age 63, of Glen Morgan, WV, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Janelle Irene Isom Wallace went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hollywood Missionary Baptist in MacArthur, WV with Pastor Mike Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the…
Alice Ruth Vandall Snuffer, 86, of Mount Hope, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Born January 12, 1934, at Meadow Creek, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Anna Clement Vandall. Alice was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church and a US Army veteran. H…
Do you have confidence the Trump administration will prevent a serious coronavirus outbreak in the United States?
