Saturday, Dec. 19

New Life Baptist Church,935 Hinton Rd., White Oak; drive-thru living nativity program; 5 to 9 p.m.; first 250 to attend will get a free stocking with treats. For more information call 304-575-3617, 304-860-9542 or 304-252-4687.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video