In a double dose of good news for Raleigh County on Thursday, more than $2.2 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding was given to two projects.
The Raleigh County Memorial Airport received $1.5 Million dollars to boost its effort to complete its industrial park site preparation, and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) was awarded $750,000 to be used for recapitalization of the organization’s revolving loan fund which will be used to lend directly to businesses located within their four county footprint (Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties) that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. .
The airport project is in partnership with the Raleigh County Commission, Region 1 Planning & Development Council and NRGRDA.
The funds, part of a total $8.4 million project, will be utilized to expand necessary infrastructure and further site readiness efforts of the West side of the industrial park for development of 105 additional acres intended for new business attraction. Of that acreage, 72 acres of runway-adjacent property is dedicated to attracting the emerging aerospace industry to the New River Gorge Region.
“Securing this funding is a huge step towards changing the narrative of new business attraction in the State of WV,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA Deputy Director. “We appreciate the support and recognition from the State and the Appalachian Regional Commission for much-needed site development and look forward to moving the needle for future site readiness efforts.”
In 2019, Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the surrounding 7-county region (Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell) were officially certified as AEROready – a certification that validates that a community or region is ready for the aerospace industry, that there is an ample supply of labor and quality sites, opportunities to customize training of labor, and that utility and transportation infrastructure are in place.
“This is a 20-year vision that is finally coming to fruition,” said Tom Cochran, Raleigh County Memorial Airport Manager. "The investment from the State and the Appalachian Regional Commission will allow the attraction and growth of the aerospace industry right here in Raleigh County.
"We’re thrilled to finally be able move this project forward.”
The new money for the project came just a day after the airport was awarded $643,999 in federal funding in the form of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to extend broadband at the industrial park. The project will implement a continuous fiber loop that encompasses the entire industrial park. It will provide broadband access to businesses that locate within the park, a development project that Cochran has fostered in order to bring aerospace businesses to southern West Virginia.
NRGRDA’s award will be used for recapitalization of the organization’s revolving loan fund, part of a larger statewide collaborative effort including Wyoming County EDA, The Center for Rural Health, Natural Capital Investment Fund, Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council and Woodlands Development Group, to bring new loan monies to small businesses across West Virginia.
“The $750,000 recapitalization of the NRGRDA Revolving Loan Fund will be specifically targeted at small businesses needing working capital at a very challenging time,” said Joe Brouse, Executive Director, “We know Gov. Justice, the West Virginia Development Office, and the Appalachian Regional Commission desire to see West Virginia companies come back stronger than ever. This award demonstrates that commitment to a strong recovery for the New River Gorge region.”
Gov. Justice and West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch announced the news on Thursday. In total, the latest round of funding includes 12 projects, totaling over $11.7 million in grants from the ARC investment program.
The West Virginia Development Office administers the program, which is a partnership of federal, state, and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects.
"These groups are focused on making life for West Virginians easier, and that is something I will always support," Gov. Justice said. "I wish more than anything that I could give these grants away in person today but I just want to say how proud I am of those committed to improving our great state."
"Distributing these funds to organizations who prioritize improving our state is something I truly enjoy doing," said Sec. Gaunch. "Some of the funds issued today will benefit small businesses that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic."
