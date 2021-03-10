The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hangup: S. Fayette St.
Barking dog: Quarry St.
Burglar alarm: Timber Ridge Dr., 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca Cola Bottling Co.)
Burglary in progress: Central Ave.
Disturbance: 3rd Ave.
Domestic: S. Oakwood Ave.
Drug violation in progress: Stanaford Rd.
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Escort: 100 block Grey Flats Rd.
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Dr. (5), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (6), 1102 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Beckley Fire Dept. Station 3 (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (2), 100 Appalachian Dr. (3), 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Microtel In), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 100 block Elkins St., 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), Rails to Trails (3), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Beckley Xing, 100 block Larew Ave., 500 block Neville Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 400 block City Ave., 100 block Myers Ave., 100 block Hager St., 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1900 block Harper Rd., Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Cranberry Pointe Way
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville St. (Uptown area), 500 block Neville St.
Found property: Smoot Avenue and Patch Street
K9 Unit: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Larceny: Armory Dr.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problems: Harper Rd.,
MVA: 300 block Stanaford Rd., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA in progress: 4255 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Big Lots)
Panic/hold alarm: Nebraska Ave.
Parking complaint: 300 block Burgess St.
Shoplifting: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
Sick specify: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), Suspicious person: City Ave., Harper Park Dr., Carriage Dr.
Stolen vehicle: S. Oakwood Ave.
Suspicious vehicle: S. Kanawha St., S. Oakwood Ave.
Traffic stop: 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Elkins St. and N. Kanawha St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ewart Ave., 400 block S. Fayette St., 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1300 block Harper Rd., 100 block Grey Flats Rd., 300 block Grey Flats Rd., S. Kanawha St. and Jamison St., 100 block N. Heber St., 100 block Maplewood Lane, 1506 N. Eisenhower Dr., Rawlings St. and S. Fayette Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 400 block Hartley Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Beckley Xing, 300 block Bailey Ave., Barber Ave. and S. Fayette Street, Temple Street and Johnstown Rd.
Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Rd. (SRJ)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)