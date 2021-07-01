The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Animal call unknown: Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Attempt to locate: Pinecrest Dr. (State Police)
Burglar alarm: N. Eisenhower Dr. (AAA Allied Group Travel Agency), S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Auxiliary Services)
Burglary not in progress: S. Oakwood Ave. (Home Base)
Check welfare: 100 block 4th St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave.
Destruction of property: N. Eisenhower DFr. (Chick Fil A Restaurant)
Disturbance: S. Oakwood Ave., Lewis-Ritchie Dr.
Domestic: Westline Dr. (Bldg 2)
Drug investigation: Neville St., S. Eisenhower Dr. (RCSO)
Extra patrol: Harper Park Dr. (Hampton Inn), 100 block Curtis Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Kohl’s), 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Carriage Dr., 100 block Temple St., 2nd St. and 3rd Ave., 1 Rails to Trails, 400 block Neville St., 300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 2000 block Harper Rd., 1900 block Harper Rd., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Fireworks complaint: S. Vance Dr., 100 block Combs St.
Four wheeler: E. Prince St.
Harassment: New River Town Center (Ollies), Earwood St.
Intoxicated person: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Juvenile problems: Harper Rd.
Larceny: Ragland Rd., Deegans St.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: Pershing St. and S. Oakwood Ave.
MVA in parking lot: Timber Ridge Dr. (Bayberry Retirement Inn)
MVA leaving the scene: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Overdose: Wilkes Ave., Hargrove St.
Panic/hold alarm: Scott Ave.
Reckless driving: 1700 block Harper Rd., 1200 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Road hazard: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Road rage: Neville St. (BCPD)
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2)
Suspicious activity: Fairview Ave.
Threats: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Golden Corral)
Traffic stop: 500 block N. Oakwood Ave., 400 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 1300 block Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave. (4), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 500 block New River Dr., Ewart Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Maplewood Lane, 200 block S. Kanawha St., 4300 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 2000 block Harper Rd., Harper Rd. (Krogers), 200 block Westwood Dr.
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Destruction of property: Beaver
Disturbance: Sprague, Beaver
Larceny: Hinton
MVA: Fairdale, Pemberton, Stanaford, Prosperity, Maple Fork
Shoplifting: Bradley, Sophia
Stolen vehicle larceny reported: Cool Ridge
Suspicious activity: Midway, Beckley, Beaver
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Surveyor, Daniels