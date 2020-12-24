The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Assault already occurred: Pikeview Dr.
Burglar alarm: S. Kanawha St. (PNC Bank ATM), Raleigh Ave. (Access Health Mabscott Clinic), Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), N. Heber St. (Federal Office Building), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries)
Burglary not in progress: 4th St.
Civil matter: Virginia St., Dunn Dr.
Disturbance: Woodlawn Ave., Robert V. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Domestic: Smoot Ave., Virginia St., Nimitz Ave., Hylton Lane (McDonalds), Hickory Dr.
Fire lane violation: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Found property: 100 block Westwood Dr., Rails to Trails, Ogden St.
Intoxicated person: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Larceny: Stansbury St., N. EIsenhower Dr. (Chilis Restaurant)
Loud music/noise: F St., Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Beckley Xing
MVA in parking lot: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
MVA in progress: Veterans Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA leaving the scene: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Open door/window: 100 block Park Ave.
Panhandling: 100 block Beckley Xing
Special assignment: 100 block Clyde St., 100 block Orchard Ave., 100 block Park Ave., College Ave. and Mercer St., 1900 block Harper Rd. (2), 100 block Larew Ave., Jamison St., 100 block Central Ave., Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block S. Heber St.,100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckley Xing (2), 500 block Neville St., 100 block City Ave., 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Scott Ave., S. Fayette St., 1400 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Speeding vehicle: 100 bock Orchard Ave.
Stolen vehicle: Harper Rd. (Quality Inn)
Suspicious vehicle: Tolley Dr.
Traffic stop: Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), 200 block Armory Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 3rd Ave.
Unwanted person: S. Oakwood Ave.
Warrent served: Neville St. (BCPD)
Wildlife call: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
Burglary: MacArthur
Disturbance: Maple Fork, Beckley
Joyriding: Callloway Heights, Pluto
Larceny: Sweeneysburg, Cool Ridge, Beaver, Prosperity
MVA: Glen Daniel, White Oak (2), Mabscott
MVA in progress: Dry Hill
Prowler: Midway
Shots fired: Eccles
Stolen property: Bradley
Stolen vehicle: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard (3), Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Bradley
Threats: Sophia
Unwanted person: Soak Creek, Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Mabscott