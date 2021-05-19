The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on MAY 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
911 Hang up: Queen St.
Arrest list reason: 800 block N. Kanawha St.
Attempt to serve court document: Raleigh Ave.
Brandishing: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
B&E in progress: 110 Greenbrier Court
B&E not in progress: 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County BOE), Hunter St., 360 Prince St., S. Oakwood Ave. and Center St.
Business check: 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Sandlewood Dr., 408 Timber Ridge Dr. (Bayberry Retirement Inn), 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), S. Fayette St.
Civil matter: 214 S. Vance Dr.
Disturbance: 7th St., 3695 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Telbec Federal Credit Union), N. Eisenhower Dr., Johnstown Rd., Coponiti St., Hargrove St.
Domestic: Ellison Ave., Coponiti St.
DVP served: Forrest Ave.
Extra patrol: 100 block Dixie Ave., 300 block Prince St., Harper Rd. and Hylton Lane, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Beckley Plaza, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hargrove St., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County BOE), 100 block Stanley St., 100 block Maplewood Lane
Follow up call: Hargrove St.
Foot patrol: 100 block Prince St.
Joyriding: Hunter St.
Leg injury: Bostic Ave. and Klaus St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Missing person: 126 New River Town Center (Ollies Bargain Outlet)
MVA: 605 S. Kanawha St. (Facilities), N. Kanawha St. and Prince St.
MVA in parking lot: 600 New River Dr., 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Microtel In)
MVA leave the scene: 100 block McCulloch Dr., 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 4244 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Advance Auto Parts)
Parking complaint: Clark St. and Woodlawn Ave.
Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s)
Stolen vehicle: 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Suspicious activity: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Tamper with mail: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Tobbaco violation: 401 Grey Flats Rd. (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic stop: Beaver Ave. and Lancaster St., Beaver Ave. and Westmoreland St., Maplewood Lane and S. Fayette St., S. Fayette St. and Willow Lane, S. Fayette St. and F St., F St. and S. Fayette St., N. Vance Dr. and Johnstown Rd., Ewart Ave. and McNabb St., 120 New River Town Center, N. Kanawha St. and Foster Ave., 132 Rural Acres Dr. (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 200 block Vine St., Cohen St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block City Ave.
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Unwanted person: 1907 Harper Rd. (Howard Johnson)
Raleigh Sheriff
B&E: Mabscott, Stanaford
Burglary: Sophia, Soak Creek (2)
Destruction of property: Fairdale, Daniels
Disturbance: Skelton, Shady Spring, Eccles
Larceny: Beaver, Pickshin
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Beckley Junction
Suspicious person: Bradley, Coal City
Suspicious vehicle: Mabscott
Unwanted person: Prosperity