The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 5, however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hangup: Sandlewood Dr.
Burglar alarm: Harper Rd. (City National Bank), Bibb Ave.
Business check: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Pikeview Dr. and Holliday Dr., Reservoir Rd. and Hill St., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 3rd Ave.
Civil matter: Adkins St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Mighty Shine Carwash)
Disturbance: Harper Rd. (Burger King), Woodlawn Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (One Stop)
Domestic: Neville St. (BCPD)
Drug investigation: Neville St. (BCPD)
Drug violation in progress: Wickham Ave.
Eloped/walk away: Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Extra patrol: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Pine St., New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (3), Ewart Avenue, (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 500 block Neville St., 100 block Beckwoods Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Patch St., 100 block Hargrove St., 100 block Beckley Xing, N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 200 block Temple St., Brammer St. and Catlett St., 500 block Neville St., 300 block Woodlawn Ave., Neville St. (Big Parking Garage)
Fight: Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Fireworks complaint: Timber Ridge Dr., Tolbert St. and Worley Rd., Vine St. and Sheridan Ave., 100 block Miller St.
Found property: Johnstown Rd. (Leisure Lanes)
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (GoMart), Main St., Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Larceny: Harper Rd., Harper Rd. (El Campestre Mexican Restaurant), Neville St. (BCPD)
Lost property: Johnston St.
Loud music/noise: 100 block S. French St.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mental problem: Harper Rd. (Howard Johnson)
Missing person: Raleigh County, 3rd Ave.
MVA: Sheridan Ave. and Temple St.
MVA in progress: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Open door/window: Hill St.
Person down: Galleria Plaza (Kimono Restaurant)
Reckless driving: N. Eisenhower Dr. and Rural Acres Dr.
Sex assault not in progress: Neville St. (BCPD)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General)
Suspicious person: 500 block Johnstown Rd.
Traffic stop: N. Kanawha St. and Elkins St., 500 block Ewart Ave., 100 block S. Oakwood Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), S. Oakwood Ave. and City Ave., 1800 block Harper Rd., 100 block Virginia St., 100 block Plumley Ave., 100 block Gate St., S. Fayette St. and Antonio Ave., 300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Locust St., 2nd St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Old Eccles Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Vecillio and Grogan), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Ragland Rd. and Queen Anne Dr., 1000 block S. Fayette St., 1100 block S. Fayette St., Powerline Dr. and Johnstown Rd., 600 block Ewart Ave., Harper Rd. (Quality Inn) Prince St., 200 block S. Heber St., 2nd St. and S. Fayette St.
Unresponsive: Ellison Ave.
Unwanted person: Mool Ave.
Vehicle disabled: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Johnstown Rd. and S. Kanawha St.
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
B&E: Sullivan
Burglary: Sophia
Destruction of property: Cabell Heights, Montcoal, Bradley and Beaver
Disturbance: Prosperity (2), Clear Creek, Crab Orchard, Dry Hill (2), Dry Creek, Beckley, Sophia, Harper Heights, Coal City, Beaver and Glen Daniel
Larceny: Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard
MVA: Cool Ridge, Beckley (2)
Shoplifting: Coal City
Suspicious activity: Beckley
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Colcord
Suspicious vehicle: Tams, Bragg
Unwanted person: Beckley