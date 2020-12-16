The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
B&E in progress: Main St.
Burglar alarm: N. Eisenhower Dr., Ellison Ave., Grove Ave.
Check welfare: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Rd.
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Disturbance: Hull St., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Eloped walk away: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Escort: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Fall: S. Fayette St.
Follow up call: Dublin Rd., City Ave.
Fraud: Hartley Ave.
K-9 Unit: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Loud music/noise: S. Fayette St.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Overdose: Hartley Ave.
Shoplifting: Harper Rd., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Special assignment: 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Evergreen Place, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1210 N.Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 1220 N.Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (2), Rails to Trails
Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County
Suspicious activity: 2nd St.
Suspicious person: S. Fayette St.
Threats: S. Vance Dr.
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 500 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., N.Vance Dr. and Johnstown Rd., 600 block S. Fayette St., Robert C. Byrd Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr., Nebraska Ave. and Monroe Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ewart Ave., S. Kanahwa St. and Cemetery St., 100 block Jefferson St.
Trespassing: Westline Dr.
Unwanted presence: Fred T. Simms Terrace
Vehicle disabled: W. Neville St. and Sunrise Ave., S. Eisenhower Dr.
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Warrant served: 100 block City Ave., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh Sheriff
