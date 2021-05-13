The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hangup: Harper Rd. (Econolodge)
Abandoned vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 3rd Ave.
Assault already occurred: Harper Rd. (Travel Lodge)
Barking dog: 300 block Woodlawn Ave.
Check welfare: 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 100 block Frontier St., Ann St., S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), 100 block Temple St.
Civil assist: Smoot Ave., 100 block S. Heber St.
Civil matter: Neville St. (BCPD), Harper Rd.
Customer complaint: S. Fayette St.
Destruction of property: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Greg Lilly), Marshall Ave. (Greg Lilly Auto Sales), Davis St., Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville St. (Uptown), 1700 block Harper Rd., 1000 block Scott Ave., 100 block Missouri Ave., 100 block Antonio Ave., Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (2), Rails to Trails, 100 block Ann St., 100 block Prince St., 100 block Church St., S. Eisenhower Dr. (Beckley Little League), Main St., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s)
Follow up call: Forrest Ave.
Intox person: Truman Ave.
Juvenile problems: Neville St. (BCPD)
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: Burgess St.
MVA: 300 block Prince St.
Prowler: Springdale Ave.
Pursuit: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., S. Fayette St. and Truman Ave.
Road hazard: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Grove Ave.
Suspicious person: 600 block S. Oakwood Ave., 0 block N. Kanawha St.
Suspicious vehicle: Grey Flats Rd. (Beckley Elementary)
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Cheddars Restaurant), Wilson St.
Traffic stop: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (2), S. Kanawha St. and S. Eisenhower Dr., 800 block S. Eisenhower Dr., S. Fayette St. and Maplewood Lane, 200 block Pikeview Dr., 500 block S. Fayette St.
Trespassing: Westline Dr.
Vagrant: Laurrel Terrace
Violation of DVP: Stanley St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
B&E: Bradley
Burglary: Stanaford
Destruction of property: Fairdale
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Calloway Heights
Fraud: Wickham
Harassing phone call: Beaver
Harassment: Crab Orchard
Intox person: Glen Morgan
Intruder: Wickham
MVA: MacArthur, Beaver, Prosperity
Parking complaint: Crab Orchard
Pursuit: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring, Skelton, Prosperity, Ghent
Suspicious person: Sweeneysburg
Vagrant: Crab Orchard