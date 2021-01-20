The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hangup: Mills Ave. (2), Barber Ave.
Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Burglary in progress: Earwood St.
Burglary not in progress: Junction St.
Check welfare: College Ave. and Mercer St., Hylton Lane, Woodlawn Ave.
Customer complaint: Autumn Oaks Circle
Domestic: Stansbury St., King St.
DUI investigate: Harper Rd.
Eloped/walk away: Stanaford Rd. (2)
Loud music/noise: Park Ave.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: Klaus St.
MVA: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Overdose: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Shoplifting: 24 Bypass Plaza, Harper Rd. (Kroger), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General)
Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS), 200 block City Ave., 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), Rails to Trails,100 block Main St., 100 block Patch St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 400 block Neville St., 100 Jamison St., 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), College Ave. and Mercer St.
Stolen property: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious activity: Beckley Xing, Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Suspicious person: N. Eisenhower Dr., Woodlawn Ave.
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Rd.
Threats: Woodlawn Ave.
Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Pine Lodge Rd., 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), Park Ave. and 3rd Ave., 100 block F St., 400 block 3rd Ave., S. Oakwood Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ball St., 400 block 3rd Ave., Central Ave. and City Ave., 500 block Neville St., 2nd St. and 3rd Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 4th St., 300 block 2nd St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Trespassing: S. Fayette St.
Unwanted person: N. Eisenhower Dr.