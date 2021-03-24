The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 400 Hunter St.
Burglary in progress: 615 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Burglary not in progress: Woodlawn Ave.
Check welfare: 300 block New Jersey Ave.
Civil matter: 3066 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Wendy’s)
Disturbance: Harper Park Dr.
Domestic: Junction St.
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr.,
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville St. (2),100 block Church St. (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.) (2), 100 block Beckwoods Dr. (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (4), 503 Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 100 Appalachian Dr., 100 block Orchard Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 300 block Scott Ave., 400 block 3rd Ave., Rails to Trails, 300 block 3rd Ave. (2), 1000 block Johnstown Rd., Antonio Ave. and Patch St., 1900 Harper Rd., Rails to Trails, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas),
Follow up call: 100 block W. Cherokee St., Missouri Ave.
Found property: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Fraud: Johnstown Rd.
Indecent exposure: Main St.
Intox person: 100 block Combs St., Harper Rd.
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
MVA: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
MVA leave the scene: N. Eisenhower Dr., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Overdose: Harper Rd.
Sex assault not in progress: Grey Flats Rd.,
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz),
Stolen property: Neville St.
Suspicious activity: Timber Ridge Dr., 141 Sunrise Ave., City Ave.
Suspicious person: S. Fayette St., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Rd., Wilkes Ave.
Threats: Autumn Lane
Traffic stop: 1300 block Harper Rd., 1200 block S. Eisenhower Drive, 399 Grey Flats Rd. (Beckley Elementary), 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (2), 300 block Stanaford Road, 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 600 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 100 block Stanaford Road, Harper Rd. and Westwood Drive, 100 block Vale St., 210 Hull St., S. Fayette St. and Smoot Ave., 2nd and 3rd Ave., 340 Prince St., Nebraska Ave. and Temple St., 600 S. Fayette Street, (Salvation Army)
Unwanted person: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Vagrant: E. Main St.
Vehicle disabled: 1000 block S. Eisenhower Dr.
Warrant served: Harper Rd.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Burglary: Beckley (2), Harper Heights
Disturbance: Dry Creek, Ghent
Larceny: Sprague
MVA: Daniels, Lester, Ghent, Beaver, (4), Shady Spring, Piney View
Stolen property: Harper Heights, Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur