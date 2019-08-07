The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported. 

Beckley Police Department

Assault: 131 Morris Ave. 

Burglary: 100 Lauren Ave., 613 S. Fayette St., 213 Granville Ave., 1605 S. Kanawha St. 

Check welfare: 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr., Harper Road, Wyoming County, 1117 Jo Ann Plaza, 110 Railroad Ave., 422 Lewis Ritchie Dr. 

Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive 

Destruction of property: Main Street 

Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave. 

Domestic: 206 Saunders Ave., 108 Foster Ave., 113 Klaus St., 406 Maplewood Ln. 

Drug violation: 308 Woodlawn Ave. 

Fight: 300 Woodlawn Ave. 

Fraud: 227 Woodlawn Ave., 501 Neville St.

Larceny: Maplewood Lane, North Eisenhower Drive 

Motor vehicle accident: 316 G St., Prince Street, South Kanawha Street (2), 1710 Harper Rd., South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street, Ritter Drive, 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd., North Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driving: Prince Street 

Shoplifting: 708 S. Eisenhower Dr., 995 S. Eisenhower Dr. 

Suspicious activity: 3088 Robert C. Byrd Dr. 

Suspicious person: 613 S. Fayette St. (2), 312 S. Fayette St., 409 Beckley Crossing, 220 Crawford St., 101 N. Eisenhower Dr., Neville Street, South Eisenhower Drive 

Trespassing: 2881 Robert C. Byrd Dr. 

Unwanted presence: 269 N. Eisenhower Dr. 

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Check welfare: Rhodell (2), Bradley, Beaver, MacArthur, Beaver, Midway

Destruction of property: Beaver (2)  

Disturbance: Surveyor, Bradley (2), Eccles, Rhodell, Naoma, MacArthur (2), Lester, Daniels 

Larceny: Bradley (2), Beckley 

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (2), Beaver, Bradley, Daniels 

Shoplifting: MacArthur, Rhodell 

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Beaver 

Suspicious person: Beaver, Fairdale, Beckley 

Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring 

