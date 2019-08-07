The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: 131 Morris Ave.
Burglary: 100 Lauren Ave., 613 S. Fayette St., 213 Granville Ave., 1605 S. Kanawha St.
Check welfare: 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr., Harper Road, Wyoming County, 1117 Jo Ann Plaza, 110 Railroad Ave., 422 Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive
Destruction of property: Main Street
Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave.
Domestic: 206 Saunders Ave., 108 Foster Ave., 113 Klaus St., 406 Maplewood Ln.
Drug violation: 308 Woodlawn Ave.
Fight: 300 Woodlawn Ave.
Fraud: 227 Woodlawn Ave., 501 Neville St.
Larceny: Maplewood Lane, North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 316 G St., Prince Street, South Kanawha Street (2), 1710 Harper Rd., South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street, Ritter Drive, 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd., North Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driving: Prince Street
Shoplifting: 708 S. Eisenhower Dr., 995 S. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious activity: 3088 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Suspicious person: 613 S. Fayette St. (2), 312 S. Fayette St., 409 Beckley Crossing, 220 Crawford St., 101 N. Eisenhower Dr., Neville Street, South Eisenhower Drive
Trespassing: 2881 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Unwanted presence: 269 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Check welfare: Rhodell (2), Bradley, Beaver, MacArthur, Beaver, Midway
Destruction of property: Beaver (2)
Disturbance: Surveyor, Bradley (2), Eccles, Rhodell, Naoma, MacArthur (2), Lester, Daniels
Larceny: Bradley (2), Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (2), Beaver, Bradley, Daniels
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Rhodell
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Beaver
Suspicious person: Beaver, Fairdale, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring