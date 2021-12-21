Democratic leaders in West Virginia on Monday took U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to task for his reported withdrawal of support on Sunday for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
But not everyone was surprised, either, one calling him a Republican in Democratic clothing, another saying this was not the first time Manchin had undermined a progression piece of legislation.
The bill, which is a key part of Biden’s economic agenda, would provide universal pre-K, expand child care and Medicare benefits and supply generous tax incentives for green energy. Manchin’s support is critical to passage of the $2.2 trillion bill.
The West Virginia Democratic Party Seniors Caucus of the Affirmative Action Committee met Monday, as the Biden Administration was trying to repair a reported rift with Manchin. Manchin had announced on FOX News on Sunday that he was unlikely to support the bill. The Biden Administration said that Manchin had suddenly and abruptly withdrawn support from the bill.
“The Senior Caucus of the WV Democratic party is very disappointed in Senator Manchin’s position to not support the Build Back Better bill,” Senior Caucus Co-Chair Bob Baker wrote in a press release on Monday. “Furthermore, we feel he is out of touch with many West Virginians who support the provisions in the bill, including helping seniors with medication costs and helping the grandchildren of seniors across the state, many of whom live in poverty.”
In an evenly divided, 50-50 Senate, Manchin, a cconservative Democrat from West Virginia, holds the key vote to pass the Biden agenda. The Washington Post reported poll numbers show West Virginians are evenly divided on support of the bill.
According to statistics compiled by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, about 32 percent of West Virginians’ personal income last year came in the form of transfer payments — that is, government checks that include retirement and disability benefits, medical benefits, welfare payments, veterans benefits, unemployment compensation and education and training assistance.
That is a higher rate of government dependence than any other state. Mississippi comes in second — at just under 30 percent, the Washington Post reported.
Today, about 1 in 6 West Virginians relies on President John F. Kennedy’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, an anti-hunger program. West Virginia has the highest welfare rate in the nation, second only to New Mexico in 2021, data by World Population Review shows.
West Virginia Democratic Party Communications Director Brittni McGuire issued an official statement from the party on Monday.
“Democrats in West Virginia support key components of the Build Back Better plan that will uplift workers, families, and children,” McGuire stated. “Among these components are paid leave, lower drug costs, child care and health care, child tax credits, worker retraining, job creation, and continued funding of the Black Lung program.
“We hope we can all work together to get this done. “
Although Manchin cited concerns with inflation, the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a widely used economic forecasting model used by politically unaligned groups, issued a report last week that the Build Back Better Act would likely have no impact on inflation in the short term and that bill policies would ease inflationary pressures in the long-term.
Walt Auvil, a member of the West Virginia Executive Committee, has been involved in Democratic politics in the state since 1972. He said Monday that Manchin has a history of “torpedoing” progressive plans by West Virginia Democrats but cautioned that Biden Administration reports that Manchin had unexpectedly withdrawn support from the bill could not be proven, based on Manchin’s previous public statements.
Auvil said that when Manchin agreed to support Biden’s infrastructure bill in November, which brought around $6 billion to West Virginia, Manchin said “at the time he wasn’t going to support the Build Back Better Act.”
The Biden Administration reported Monday that Manchin had initially agreed to support the bill but suddenly announced on FOX News Sunday that he was withdrawing his support.
“I never saw any comment publicly from him (that he would support the bill),” Auvil said. “What he said behind closed doors, I don’t know.
“It’s not unprecedented,” he added. “This wouldn’t be the first time that Joe Manchin wrecked a Democrat’s chance for procedural progress in the state of West Virginia or the country.”
In 1996, Manchin lost the primary bid for governor to Charlotte Pritt.
Pritt, a progressive Democrat who is both pro-choice on both vaccine refusal and reproductive choice for pregnant people, lost her bid for Secretary of State to Manchin in 2000.
In 1996, she soundly defeated Manchin in the Democratic gubernatorial primary election, 39.5 percent to 32.5 percent, but lost the general election to Republican Cecil Underwood, 51.6 percent to 45.8 percent.
Pritt remains the only Democrat who has defeated Manchin in a state election.
“Manchin, when he lost the primary for governor to Charlotte Pritt, a couple weeks before the election sent out letters to Democratic voters...urging them to vote for a Republican,” Auvil charged. “So it’s not surprising at all that he would make it appear as if though he was going to be supportive and then turn around, in the final analysis, and torpedo the Democratic policy apart.
“This is what you’re dealing with. It isn’t anything different than we’ve dealt with.
“Now I can say this, as someone who has voted for Joe Manchin more times than I’d like to admit,” he added. “I’ve done that because the alternative was worse,” he said.
“Anybody who thought that Joe Manchin was going to do anything that was meaningful to substantially advance a progressive agenda just hasn’t been paying attention to Joe Manchin’s career.”
He pointed out that Manchin had voted last year to strip the $15 minimum wage addition from Democrats’ initial relief package.
“This is a wage increase that would’ve lifted a hundred thousand, 150,000, West Virginians out of poverty,” Auvil said. “He didn’t care about that, in the slightest.
“It was of no interest to him,” he charged. “You have a childhood tax credit, and he’s going to destroy that.
“It would lift a third of West Virginia’s children out of poverty. Joe doesn’t care about that, in the slightest, because it doesn’t affect Joe.
“None of it affects Joe, so he has no interest in it.”
Pritt said that Manchin’s voting record demonstrates the difference between a corporatist, or someone who sides with corporations, and a progressive Democrat, who is “thinking more about the people.”
“I don’t think Joe is representing West Virginia, how West Virginians believe the Democrats should vote,” Pritt, a self-described “libertarian,” said. “Bernie Sanders is very progressive...and Bernie Sanders won every county in West Virginia when he was running (in the 2016 Democratic primary against Hillary Clinton).
“He is a people person, but Joe has never really been a people person. He’s always been with corporations,” Pritt said.
“I think that Joe, really, has always been a Republican,” she said. “When I served with him, he was for right to work laws against the unions. I’ve always thought of Joe as being, basically, a Republican in Democratic clothing.”