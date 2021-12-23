It was incorrectly reported in a Tuesday article that the late Distinguished West Virginian Madrith Chambers was the first Black woman to serve on Beckley Common Council. Lorraine Seay was the first woman of color to serve on Council.
Click here for story
- By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
-
-
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Garrett Luther age 93 of Beckley, WV passed away Wednesday December 22, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.
Hannah M. Estep age 31 of Beckley, WV passed away Sunday December 19, 2021. No services are planned. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Howard Crawford age 83 of Cool Ridge, WV passed away Wednesday December 22, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV
James Russel (Rusty) Griffith, 73, of Beckley passed away at home December 20, 2021. Born March 27, 1948 in Beckley he was the son Julia Cheek Griffith and the late James E. Griffith. Services will be 12:00 noon, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with visitation at 11:00 a.m. in the Calfee Funeral…
WEEKLY POLL
Given the state of Covid-19 transmission, do you believe there should be a mask mandate for teachers, staff and students in our schools?
You voted: