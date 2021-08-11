The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hangup: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., Smoot Ave.
Assault: Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Burglar alarm: Bibb Ave.
Burglary in progress: Woodthrush Lane
Check welfare: Westline Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Old Eccles Rd., 100 block Caldwell St., 600 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Kessinger St., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Food Lion)
Disturbance: Hargrove St.
Extra patrol: N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park) (2), 1900 block Harper Road, Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 100 block Industrial Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 200 block Hargrove St., Stanaford Rd. (WWHS), 100 block Forrest Avenue, Neville Street, (BCPD) (2), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), Scott Avenue, 300 block Prince St., 1 Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Babe Ruth Ballfield), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 100 block Frontier St., 100 block Cannaday St., 100 block Maplewood Lane
Foot patrol: 100 block Hartley Ave., Brooks St. (Central Baptist Church)
Found property: Harper Rd. (RGH)
Fraud: Neville St. (BCPD), Buckland St.
Intoxicated person: 200 block Main St.
Larceny: Truman Ave.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Missing person: W. Locust Dr.
MVA: Beckley Xing and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA in progress: 3800 bock Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Overdose: Main St. (United National Bank), Woodlawn Ave.
Panhandling: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s)
Reckless driving: 3300 block Harper Rd.
Shoplifting: Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Stolen property: S. Kanawha St.
Suspicious activity: 1 Rails to Trails, Woodlawn Ave., Springdale Ave.
Suspicious person: 100 bock Virginia Ave., Truman Ave., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block 2nd St., S. Kanawha St. (American Legion Post)
Traffic stop: Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Chilis Restaurant), 3rd Ave. (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s Plaza), Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St., Rural Acres Dr. and Mellon St., 200 block Harper Rd., 300 block 3rd Ave., 3100 Block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2000 block Harper Rd., Harper Rd. (RGH), 3rd Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Seaver Lane, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Walker Ave., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Main St. and S. Fayette St., Powerline Dr. and Clyde St.
Unwanted person: Main St., Truman Ave.
Wanted person: Pine St.
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)