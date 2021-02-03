The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: Hargrove St.
Brandishing: G St.
Burglar alarm: S. Fayette St. (2), S. Eisenhower Dr., Westmoreland St., Beckwoods Dr.
Burglary in progress: Crawford St. (2), College Ave.
Burglary not in progress: Burgess St.
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and N. Kanawha St., Meadows Court, Robert C. Byrd Dr.,200 block Galleria Plaza, 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 1300 block Harper Rd.
Civil assist: Ringleben St., Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Civil matter: 2nd St., 1 St.
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Domestic: S. Vance Dr.
Drug violation not in progress: Grant St.
Extra patrol: 100 block Forrest Ave., S. Fayette St., N. Eisenhower Dr(3), Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Patch St., 1200 block N. Eisenhower Dr. (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Woodlawn Ave., Neville St., 400 block Neville St., 100 block Crawford St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave. (2), Rails to Trails, Harper Rd., S. Vance Dr., 100 Park Ave., 1900 block Harper Rd., Grey Flats Rd.
Follow up call: Morris Ave.
Larceny: Harper Rd.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: 600 block S. Eisenhower Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Beckley Xing, 1st Ave.
MVA in parking lot: N. Eisenhower Dr., New River Town Center
MVA in progress: MM 31 Int 077 NB
Parking violation: N. Kanawha St. and Wilson St.
Prostitution: Pinewood Dr. and Market Rd.
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (2)
Suspicious activity: 200 bock Klaus St.
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Galleria Plaza, E. Main St.
Suspicious vehicle: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Traffic stop: 200 block 3rd Ave., S. Fayette St. and Maplewood Lane, 100 block S. Fayette St., 600 block Johnstown Rd., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Unconscious/syncope: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Unwanted person: Sandstone Dr., McCreery St.
Vehicle disabled: Maxwell Hill Rd. and N. Lilly Dr.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Dry Hill, Lillybrook, Stanaford, Harper Heights
Larceny: Daniels, Midway, Glen Daniel, Harper Park
MVA: Cool Ridge (2), Tams, Ghent, Beaver, Crab Orchard, Daniels
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel
Trespassing: Bradley
Welfare check: Beaver (2),