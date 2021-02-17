The Summers County Commission and the Circuit Court Judge have declared that the Summers County Courthouse will open on a 2-hour delay on Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather.
The Courthouse will be open to the public at 11 a.m.
Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 8:48 pm
Henry DellaMea, of Beaver, died after a sudden illness on Monday February 15, 2021. A lifelong Catholic Christian, his memory will be celebrated with a service on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Calfee Funeral Home with Very Rev. Father Paul Wharton, V.F. officiating. Friends ma…
[br]NETTIE [ndash] Della Fay Dotson Dorsey, 96, of Nettie, West Virginia, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior early in the morning of Saturday, February 13, 2021. She had been a resident of Belpre Landing Assisted Living in Belpre, Ohio, since 2016. Della was born October 25, 1924…
