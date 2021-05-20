The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Park Ave. (Park Middle School), S. Eisenhower Dr. (Jackie Withrow Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
Brandishing: Neville St. (BCPD)
Burglar alarm: Crescent Rd. (Crosspoint Church of God)
Burglary in progress: S. Heber St.
Check welfare: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Disturbance: Hunter St., Hartley Ave., Combs St.
Domestic: Clyde St.
Eloped/walk away: Harper Rd. (RGH)
Extra patrol: Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Temple St., 100 block Hartley Ave., 100 block Ewart Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Hargrove St. (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School),300 block 3rd Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 100 block Hager St.
Fight not in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
Foot patrol: 300 block Prince St.
Fraud: Neville St. (BCPD)
Intox person: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Joyriding: City Ave.
Juvenile problem: Orchard Ave.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
MVA: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA in progress: N. Eisenhower Dr. and Rural Acres Dr., 800 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA leaving the scene: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Overdose: Hargrove St., Lincoln St.
Pedestrian hit: Dock St.
Reckless driver: 100 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 800 block Ritter Dr.
Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza
Suspicious person: Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Suspicious vehicle: S. Fayette St.
Threats: Industrial Dr.
Traffic stop: Virginia St. and Ellison Ave., Harper Rd. (Shell Station), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 4th St., 1st Ave. and Park Ave., Edgewood Dr. and 5th St., 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St., Rural Acres Dr. and N. Eisenhower Dr., 2nd St. and 1st Ave., 500 block S. Fayette St., Johnstown Rd. and Beaver Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ewart Ave., S. Fayette St. and Maplewood Lane,600 block S. Fayette St., 300 block S. Heber St., S. Heber St. and 2nd St., 500 block Johnstown Rd., 400 block City Ave.
Unwanted person: S. Vance Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway)
Violation of DVP: S. Oakwood Ave.
Warrant served: Klaus St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
Burglary: Pemberton
Destruction of property: Beckley
Disturbance: Sophia, Coal City, Lester, Ameagle, Crab Orchard, Beckley, Prosperity, Arnett
Larceny: Glen Daniel, Shady Spring
Lost property: Surveyor
MVA: Mabscott, Pemberton
Shoplifting: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Slab Fork