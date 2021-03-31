The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hang up: S. Fayette St.
Alcohol violation: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Assist other dept.: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Attempt to serve DVP: Ewart Ave.
Bomb threat: Stanaford Rd.
Brandishing: Worley Rd. and Myers Ave.
Burglar alarm: 200 Antonio Ave., 55 2nd Ave. (2), Beckley Ave., 600 Johnstown Rd. (Beckley Art Center)
Burglary in progress: 55 2nd St., Bishop St.
Burglary not in progress: Klaus St.
Check welfare: S. Eisenhower Dr., Manor Dr.
Disturbance: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 400 block 2nd St., New River Town Center, Allen Ave., Woodlawn Ave. (2)
Domestic: Vine St.
Drug violation in progress: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Eloped/walk away: Stanaford Rd.
Extra patrol: 613 S. Fayette St., 100 block Smoot Ave., 100 block Church St. (4), 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.) (3), 200 block New Jersey Ave., 100 block Beckwoods Drive (3), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Cranberry Pointe Way, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Dept. Station 3) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive, (Lowe’s), 500 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Missouri Ave., 100 Adair Street (New River Park), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 360 E. Prince St., 1900 block Harper Rd., 306 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Beckley Xing, 700 block Johnstown Rd.
Found property: Azzara Ave.
Fraud: Hartley Ave., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Improper registration: Hager St.
Indecent exposure: New River Town Center
Juvenile problems: Orchard Ave.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.,Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave., 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA in parking lot: Harper Rd.
MVA leave the scene: W. Neville St., Pine St.
Overdose: Porter St.
Reckless driver: Summers County
Sex assault not in progress: Hibbing Lane
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Woodlawn Ave., Crescent Rd. and Harper Rd.
Suspicious vehicle: Adair St.
Traffic stop: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), Park Ave. and 3rd Ave., Walker Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Ellison Ave. and Virginia St., Beaver Ave. and Highland St.
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Vagrant: S. Fayette St.
l l l
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Bolt, Shady Spring (2), Sophia
Fraud: Daniels, Prosperity, Cool Ridge
Larceny: Beckley, Mead
Lost property: Raleigh
MVA: Cool Ridge, Sandlick
Stolen property: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Odd
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Cranberry, Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City