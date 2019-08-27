Cleanup effort removes 127 tires from New River

A crew of 15 volunteers recently pulled 127 silt-laden tires out of the New River between Glade Creek and McCreery.
The release said they also picked up a dozen bags of trash, as well as plastic debris.
“This is our third outing this season and our eighth year," said George Santucci, director of New River Conservancy. "Campers, fishermen, and property owners are doing a good job of reducing litter, but certain tire haulers continue to use the river for unloading.
"Hundreds of tires are removed every year between Hinton and the Gorge.”
The cleanup effort was organized by New River Conservancy, Generation New River Gorge, and Friends of the New River Gorge.
The National Park Service also assisted with logistics, the release said, and the WVDEP supports the effort with funding and proper disposal to a landfill.
— Wendy Holdren