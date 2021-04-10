A Clay County man faces felony charges related to an attempt to steal from a Fayette County church.
On April 8, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to Brookside Ministries Church in Mount Carbon to respond to an alarm activation, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley. Upon arrival, officers discovered a window that had been opened. While clearing the structure, a deputy encountered a man with a flashlight, and the man then attempted to evade.
He was eventually apprehended by law enforcement while still in the church. In his possession were items belonging to the church, the release noted. The man also attempted to provide a false identity to officers.
Christopher Norman Graham of Procious is charged with daytime burglary, destruction of property, obstructing an officer, and possession of a controlled substance. Graham was also wanted out of Kanawha County for parole violations.
The deputy was aided on scene by the Montgomery and Smithers police departments.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information relating to it is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." You can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.