Jill Moles Mullins, whose work was chosen as the winner in the Bridge Day 2023 poster contest, is pictured on the Tunney Hunsaker Bridge over the New River with her service dog, Kemper.

Mullins, an award-winning fine arts photographer who offers workshops in Clendenin, is a resident of Clay County.

Mullins, pictured with her service dog, Kemper, is a juried artist at Tamarack.

