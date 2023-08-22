Jill Moles Mullins, pictured on the Tunney Hunsaker Bridge over the New River, has been chosen as the winner of the Bridge Day 2023 poster contest. Her poster, “Free Falling,” was selected in the online contest which featured the creations of five artists.
Mullins, an award-winning fine arts photographer who offers workshops in Clendenin, is a resident of Clay County.
Mullins, pictured with her service dog, Kemper, is a juried artist at Tamarack.
For more on the artist and her creation, see page 10A.
